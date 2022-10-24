Williamson County voters: Some things to know before early voting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texans began casting ballots Monday on the first day of early voting. The last day to cast ballots early is Friday, Nov. 4.

Some voting information, like polling sites and ballot items, varies by county. Here’s a guide to early voting in Williamson County.

What’s on Williamson County ballots?

All Texas voters will decide on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, supreme court justices and other statewide races. But many items on your ballot depend on where you live. State representative races, school districts and local races vary by address.

Check your sample ballot online using the county’s voter/sample ballot lookup tool . It will ask for your name and birthdate and give you a sample of your specific ballot.

Some major local races and propositions in Williamson County include:

County judge

County commissioner precinct 2

County commissioner precinct 4

Austin Community College bond

Georgetown street sales tax proposition

Leander ISD propositions

Leander ISD board trustees

Round Rock ISD board trustees

Taylor ISD bond

A comprehensive Williamson County ballot can be viewed online .

Williamson County voting sites

Williamson County voters can cast ballots at any polling site in the county.

Polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, Oct. 30 when polls will be open noon-6 p.m.

The county has four part-time voting sites in Bartlett, Florence, Granger and Thrall. Those will be open Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting site wait times are updated online , so voters can check before they vote.

Voters should bring one of seven forms of approved identification with them to vote:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election I.D. Certificate

Texas Personal I.D. Card

Texas Handgun License

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo

U.S. Military I.D. Card

U.S. Passport (book or card)

But if someone cannot obtain one of those forms, they can bring their certified domestic birth certificate or court-admissible birth document; current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck or a government document with your name and address, including your voter registration certificate.

Williamson County voting by mail

Voting by mail in Texas is limited to people age 65 and older; those who are sick or disabled; expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day; out of the county on Election Day and during early voting by personal appearance; confined in jail but are eligible or are civilly committed under Chapter 841 .

The final day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 28 when it must be received by the early voting clerk. More vote-by-mail information can be found on votetexas.gov.

People can check their ballot by mail status online on Williamson County’s ballot by mail lookup . The state’s ballot tracker can also show if an application has been rejected.

Ballots by mail can be returned in three ways:

Ballots can be mailed to the Williamson County Elections office at PO Box 209, Georgetown, TX 78627

Ballots can be hand delivered by the voter to the Inner Loop Annex at 301 SE Inner Loop, Ste. 104, Georgetown.

Ballots can be faxed or emailed to 512-943-1634/BBM@wilco.org. But a hard copy must follow by mail and received no later than the fourth business day after the fax or email.

