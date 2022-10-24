Suspected shooter in custody after 11 people were injured early Friday at Southern University off-campus fraternity

Read full article on original website
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck by Camaro near Tigerland Thursday night dies in hospital, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they later died as a result of their injuries.
wbrz.com
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
wbrz.com
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas
An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Lafayette woman shot in face by ex-boyfriend seeking help with medical expenses
A Lafayette woman describes the terrifying moment her violent ex-boyfriend shot her in the face
WAFB.com
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped from the parish detention center Tuesday, Oct. 25. LDH to hold...
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
theadvocate.com
Suspect at Southern fraternity opened fire after bumped during dance, cops say; bond set at $1.95M
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had...
wbrz.com
Assumption jail worker loses job after 'staff error' allowed inmate to escape
ASSUMPTION PARISH - An inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail earlier this week. Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ early Thursday morning that Roller Avila, 19, of Donaldsonville was found in Jefferson Parish and arrested by sheriff's deputies and police officers in Gretna. The sheriff's office...
wbrz.com
Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truckafter a crash on Airline Highway. The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup truck...
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
wbrz.com
18-year-old killed, another hurt after shooting in Prairieville Tuesday morning
PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials are investigating a shooting in Ascension Parish that left an 18-year-old dead and another injured Tuesday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. off John Broussard Road, a residential street off LA 42. Deputies said two...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. According to the investigators, one person was transported to the hospital for injuries. His condition is reported to be stable.
brproud.com
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
brproud.com
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
EBR Schools: One killed in crash involving school bus, nine others injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning school bus crash left one woman dead and nine injured in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. The […]
