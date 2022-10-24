New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new CBS News Poll shows 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor Josh Shapiro over Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Democrat Shapiro is ahead by nine points over Republican Mastriano, although Shapiro had led by 11 points last month. Survey respondents say they believe Shapiro is more mainstream in his views than his opponent. Also, about one in ten Republicans say they'll cross party lines to vote for Shapiro.

