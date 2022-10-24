ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The funds from the program can help cover the cost of heating your home for the winter and applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Now. 1. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained

Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
9th annual Hooskow Carving Festival

MACKEYVILLE, Pa. — The sound of chainsaws will echo throughout the Clinton County Fairgrounds this weekend. The fairgrounds is hosting the 9th annual Hooskow Carving Festival. "Fifty professional chainsaw carvers from all over the country," said Jeffery Donoughe, the host of the Hooskow. "Some as far as Texas, Canada,...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano

New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new CBS News Poll shows 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor Josh Shapiro over Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Democrat Shapiro is ahead by nine points over Republican Mastriano, although Shapiro had led by 11 points last month. Survey respondents say they believe Shapiro is more mainstream in his views than his opponent. Also, about one in ten Republicans say they'll cross party lines to vote for Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters

PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
