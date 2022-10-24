Read full article on original website
Thousands of Pennsylvania ballots already cast, no chance to change your mind
More than 1 million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and approximately 738,000 have already been returned.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
Probst vs. Ertle | Pocono candidates running for 189th District
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst and Republican Steve Ertle are going head-to-head for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 189th District seat, which includes parts of Monroe and Pike Counties. Probst is the first female mayor of Stroudsburg and has been for almost eight years. She got her...
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania passes legislation to strengthen PA Turnpike toll collection efforts
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is welcoming the passage of House Bill 1486 on Thursday, which includes language from former House Bill 2139 that will strengthen ongoing efforts to hold motorists who don't pay their tolls accountable. The legislation lowers the thresholds to trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with...
MSNBC
Everything I learned after spending a day with abortion canvassers in Pennsylvania
Last Thursday, I spent the day in the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock, Pennsylvania. But I wasn’t briefing the media on Air Force One in advance of campaign events with President Joe Biden and Democratic Senate hopeful (and longtime Braddock mayor) John Fetterman. I was walking block to block with a group of women, canvassing for Planned Parenthood Votes.
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
Voters seeking some clarity after Fetterman, Oz debate
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Politics is never an easy topic to talk about with strangers on the street, but Newswatch 16 found some throughout Luzerne County who were willing to discuss Tuesday night's Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. "I watched it because I...
Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race
The race was tight as of Monday and the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Oz trailing Fetterman by just more than 2%.
Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate
After the debate wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate.
Lawmakers send Wolf large package of energy tax credits
State lawmakers have voted for an array of tax credits, including a massive incentive designed to help Pennsylvania land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies.
Pennsylvanians reminded to apply for heating help
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvanians are reminded that they can get help with heating bills this winter and can apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The funds from the program can help cover the cost of heating your home for the winter and applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Now. 1. […]
State officials announce changes to Pennsylvania birth certificate request process
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced changes to the birth certificate request process on Wednesday. Applicants are now eligible to request a birth certificate at the age of 16, rather than 18. Officials say it's a move that will help some minors experiencing homelessness more easily navigate the foster...
pghcitypaper.com
Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained
Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
9th annual Hooskow Carving Festival
MACKEYVILLE, Pa. — The sound of chainsaws will echo throughout the Clinton County Fairgrounds this weekend. The fairgrounds is hosting the 9th annual Hooskow Carving Festival. "Fifty professional chainsaw carvers from all over the country," said Jeffery Donoughe, the host of the Hooskow. "Some as far as Texas, Canada,...
iheart.com
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new CBS News Poll shows 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor Josh Shapiro over Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Democrat Shapiro is ahead by nine points over Republican Mastriano, although Shapiro had led by 11 points last month. Survey respondents say they believe Shapiro is more mainstream in his views than his opponent. Also, about one in ten Republicans say they'll cross party lines to vote for Shapiro.
In purple Pa., ‘polite’ conversation no longer includes divisive politics: Election 2022
EASTON – You want diversity? Just stroll into the Precision Cuts Barber Shop on South 18th Street.
wtae.com
Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters
PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
Pennsylvania Senate debate: Viewers response to Oz, Fetterman on issues
PITTSBURGH — The Square Café in East Liberty hosted a watch party event for the first and only debate between state Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The topic that seemed to garner the most reaction was abortion. Many booed and cheered during that...
