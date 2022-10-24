Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
A new Monmouth University poll shows support for Kemp has increased over the past month as the election nears.
Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage
South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge’s ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Wisconsin voters have been submitting absentee ballots by mail for weeks and in person since Monday. As of Friday, more than 490,000 ballots had been cast either by mail or in person, according to the elections commission. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot in tight races. Johnson’s race could determine which party has majority control of the Senate and the next governor will be in position to either enact or reject bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature heading into the 2024 presidential election.
