A 12-year-old girl has been missing in Miami-Dade for nearly a week. Have you seen her?

Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Miami-Dade County.

Bianza Toutebon was spotted Wednesday in the 20000 block of NW 47th Ave., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in an alert Monday. She was wearing a pink hoodie, gray shorts, and colorful Crocs shoes.

Toutebon is described as 5’6” tall, 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Toutebon’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911, or FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.