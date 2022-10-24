Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Astros Star Justin Verlander Is A Puppy Uncle & His Niece Loves Watching Him Pitch (VIDEO)
It's no secret the Houston Astros have a plethora of supporters in their close family circles. For pitching ace Justin Verlander, many would think that his wife Kate Upton would be his biggest fan. However, he actually has a furry, four-legged niece named Lyla who, you could argue, takes the prize for his most enthusiastic supporter.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner Apologizes & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans
Justin Turner joined teammates Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol in sharing a message for Los Angeles Dodgers fans after they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres, but his also included an apology. In a long caption to accompany his Instagram post that featured a variety of photos from throughout...
Jeremy Pena’s Famous Father: Everything To Know About Houston Astros Player’s Dad & Their Baseball Legacy
Jeremy Pena became the breakout star for the Houston Astros as they head to the 2022 World Series. The rookie short stop made his MLB debut in 2022, 26 years after his father Geronimo retired from his own stellar career with the baseball big leagues. Geronimo, who played with the...
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, game times, odds, TV channel, Fall Classic live stream
The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting Friday. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a flawless 7-0 to start these playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night in The Bronx. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros odds, picks, Game 1 predictions, best bets from MLB expert on 22-7 run
Minute Maid Park hosts Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday evening. The Houston Astros welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town, with both teams well-rested after dominant performances in the previous round. Houston posted the best record in the American League this season, winning 106 games, and the Astros are unbeaten in the playoffs. Philadelphia is 9-2 in the 2022 MLB playoffs after an 87-win campaign in 2022. Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA in playoffs) will start Game 1 for Philadelphia while Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30 ERA) will be on the hill for Houston.
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
World Series Game 1 2022: How to watch Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies for free (10/28/22)
The 2022 World Series begins Friday night when the Astros host the Phillies. First pitch from Houston is at 8:03 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). The Phillies won the National League Championship Series in five games...
Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes
The Cardinals coaching staff will look a lot different in 2023. Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo. Additionally, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd is being reassigned to a new role in the organization. Those...
Who win the World Series this year? Astros or Phillies?
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — While on paper the Houston Astros is the better team, sometimes all it takes is for a team to get hot at the right time. This is what we are seeing with the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason. Philly beat the Cardinals when they weren’t supposed to win the Wild Card […]
World Series betting: Astros are big favorites over Phillies as BetMGM roots for a Philadelphia win
The Houston Astros are a very significant favorite to win the World Series. Houston enters Friday night's Game 1 at -190 at BetMGM to win the team's second World Series in the last six years. Houston won the 2017 World Series and lost in 2019 to the Washington Nationals and a season ago to the Atlanta Braves.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series predictions, Phillies-Astros picks: CBS staff predicts NL takes home trophy
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will play Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday night at Houston's Minute Maid Park. The Astros will be vying for their second championship in the last six years and second in franchise history, while the Phillies are looking to reach the top of the MLB heap for the first time since 2008 and for the third time in franchise history.
Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros
Oz Ocampo was credited with finding some of the Houston Astros' top international talent.
nbcsportsedge.com
Experts Weigh In: Harper and the Phillies vs. Verlander and the Astros
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
