FanSided

3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
ATLANTA, GA
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Apologizes & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

Justin Turner joined teammates Yency Almonte and Brusdar Graterol in sharing a message for Los Angeles Dodgers fans after they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres, but his also included an apology. In a long caption to accompany his Instagram post that featured a variety of photos from throughout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday

Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
CBS Sports

2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, game times, odds, TV channel, Fall Classic live stream

The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting Friday. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a flawless 7-0 to start these playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night in The Bronx. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 World Series: Phillies vs. Astros odds, picks, Game 1 predictions, best bets from MLB expert on 22-7 run

Minute Maid Park hosts Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday evening. The Houston Astros welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town, with both teams well-rested after dominant performances in the previous round. Houston posted the best record in the American League this season, winning 106 games, and the Astros are unbeaten in the playoffs. Philadelphia is 9-2 in the 2022 MLB playoffs after an 87-win campaign in 2022. Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.12 ERA in playoffs) will start Game 1 for Philadelphia while Justin Verlander (1-0, 6.30 ERA) will be on the hill for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes

The Cardinals coaching staff will look a lot different in 2023. Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo. Additionally, bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd is being reassigned to a new role in the organization. Those...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
DC News Now

Who win the World Series this year? Astros or Phillies?

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — While on paper the Houston Astros is the better team, sometimes all it takes is for a team to get hot at the right time. This is what we are seeing with the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason. Philly beat the Cardinals when they weren’t supposed to win the Wild Card […]
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 World Series predictions, Phillies-Astros picks: CBS staff predicts NL takes home trophy

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will play Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday night at Houston's Minute Maid Park. The Astros will be vying for their second championship in the last six years and second in franchise history, while the Phillies are looking to reach the top of the MLB heap for the first time since 2008 and for the third time in franchise history.
HOUSTON, TX
nbcsportsedge.com

Experts Weigh In: Harper and the Phillies vs. Verlander and the Astros

HOUSTON, TX

