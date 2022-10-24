ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

🚗 Predicted change in car prices

Good morning! It's Thursday. It's been months — heck, years — of surging demand for new cars. Automakers can't pump them out fast enough. Between the sky-high demand, labor shortages and supply chain issues, prices have soared, too. But according to new reporting from Free Press auto writer...
100.5 The River

Have You Tried These 5 Michigan Made Pops That Aren’t Faygo or Vernors?

We all love a pop, soda, or a cold drink...whatever name you call it, there's something special about a sugary treat with your meal or on the go. When it comes to refreshments, you also have a multitude of options. Possibly you're sick of the same national soda brands that you see in every restaurant and convenience store. Or maybe you just want to support a more local business - either way, Michigan has a multitude of pops that you can drink that are from right here in the mitten.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
Banana 101.5

Is There an Age Restriction for Trick-or-Treaters in Michigan?

Every year we see Michiganders on social media voicing their opinions on whether or not teens should be allowed to go trick or treating. Well, it's that time of year again. Everyone does seem to have an opinion on the topic for some weird reason. It's kind of funny to see how mad some people get about teens going out trick or treating.
1049 The Edge

This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food

Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
1049 The Edge

Michigan Based Sub Shop Jersey Giant Displays 1-Star Reviews

When we're trying a new food place, entertainment gig, or hotel/Airbnb, reviews are one of the first things that we check. We want to know what other people have experienced at this business and decide if it's worth our time and money. This doesn't seem like an uncommon practice but there could be some discrepancies between this system and the trust we are putting in others.
CBS Detroit

Michigan Medicine notifies more than 30K patients of health information breach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Michigan Medicine is notifying approximately 33,850 patients about employee email accounts that were compromised which may have exposed some of their health information. The health system says a cyber attacker targeted employees with an email "phishing" scam from Aug. 15-22. They were sent a link that promoted employees to enter their Michigan Medicine login information. "Four Michigan Medicine employees entered their login information and then inappropriately accepted multifactor authentication prompts which allowed the cyber attacker to access their Michigan Medicine e-mail accounts," reads a press release. Michigan Medicine learned the email accounts were compromised on Aug. 23...
US 103.1

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Stay tuned.’ New Michigan marijuana director hints at plans to go after black market marijuana

One thing is clear: Michigan marijuana regulators intend to increase enforcement to eradicate black-market marijuana making its way to the licensed commercial market. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s placement of Brian Hanna, a former Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) inspector and Michigan state police analyst, as the agency’s “acting” director, hints at a new, stricter approach by the agency.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
