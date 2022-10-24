ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

21-year-old suffers from gunshot wound in midday shooting Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a 21-year-old man suffers from a gunshot wound from a shooting in the McElderry Park neighborhood in southeast Baltimore. At around 3:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of North Curly Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Moments later,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot, 1 killed before daybreak across Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

33-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Th Baltimore Police Department said a 33-year-old man died in a car crash this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Central Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they found the 33-year-old driver and...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shot in head inside DC apartment

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a man died after he was shot in the head inside a D.C. apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street in the southeast. Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

One person critically hurt in double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast Wednesday night. Police said the shooting took place in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast. DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun with DC Realtime News said that one of the people had critical injuries The investigation was ongoing as of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Police shoot armed man experiencing mental health crisis in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — An armed man was shot by police on Thursday after experiencing a potential mental health crisis situation in Bel Air. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Department (HSCO), around 2:25 p.m., deputies were called to the area of the 1400 block of Shirley Drive in Bel Air for a man experiencing a mental health crisis, displaying erratic behavior, and having delusions. Early information indicated the man possessed multiple firearms.
BEL AIR, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore leaders focus on property crimes while seeking answers from police

Baltimore City leaders working to address crime in the city shifted their focus while seeking answers from police. The Baltimore City Council Public Safety and Government Operations Committee held a hearing Wednesday to learn about how police are handling so-called property crimes, including carjackings, robberies and burglaries. "These are the...
BALTIMORE, MD

