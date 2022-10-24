Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Insurance commissioner speaks on Blue Cross and UMMC issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mediation between Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and University of Mississippi Medical Center ended on Oct. 13, but Mississippi’s insurance commissioner said talks will continue. UMMC has not been in the Blue Cross network since April when the two entities could not reach...
Mississippi sees increase in flu cases in past week
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many doctors and pediatricians in Mississippi are bracing for a surge of flu cases this year. Dr. Geri Weiland, a pediatrician at Merit Health River Region, said pediatricians have seen an increase in flu cases this past week. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), children younger than the age […]
Vicksburg Post
Miss Vicksburg Competition returning thanks to local women
For the last four years, neither the Miss Mississippi Competition nor the Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition has had a competitor with the title of Miss Vicksburg. For a city that hosts the annual events, it seems ironic Vicksburg is not represented. But since 2018, there has been no...
Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
How to prepare for flu season in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising. Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases. With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips […]
12,000 poor Mississippi kids slated to lose child care, welfare chief warns lawmakers
The number of spots in child care for poor children in Mississippi will be reduced by 12,470 in September 2024 when the state’s allotment of federal COVID-19 relief funds is exhausted, a special Senate committee was warned on Tuesday. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is currently using a substantial portion of its federal COVID-19 […]
Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg native initiated into HCC Alpha Beta Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Alpha Beta Gamma (ABG) at Hinds Community College introduced 25 prospective initiates during an Oct. 24 invitation ceremony at the Raymond Campus, including Vicksburg native Louis Parson. ABG is an international business honor society established in 1970 to recognize and encourage scholarship among college students in...
Vicksburg Post
Knights of Columbus sets food drive for Nov. 5 in Vicksburg
The Knights of Columbus will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Store House Food Pantry on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Corner Market in the Delchamps Plaza. This year marks the seventh year the Knights have held food drives for the food...
Vicksburg Post
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Warren County buck
Chronic Wasting Disease has been detected in Warren County for a third time within a year. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks first confirmed a case in Warren County in December of 2021. These cases were near Mississippi’s first case of CWD detected in Issaquena County in 2018. Deer...
Jackson approves pay raises for police officers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
Mississippi leaders point to tax cuts, business investments for economic growth
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s economy was the topic of topic of the 21st annual Hobnob on Thursday. Lawmakers and business leaders met in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to discuss the state’s gains and the future of the Mississippi economy. State leaders pointed to low unemployment rates, investment in Mississippi businesses and tax cuts […]
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg enters housing rehab program with NAACP
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is allocating $300,000 a year for three years in American Recovery Plan Act funds to improve substandard housing in the city as part of a housing initiative with the NAACP. The board on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Vicksburg Branch of the...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 17 to Oct. 24
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. *Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers, Korri Saget to T&B MHT, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East. *Oliver P. Stone to Beaver Company,...
localmemphis.com
Mississippi Gov. Reeves to push for full elimination of income tax
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state's income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the...
vicksburgnews.com
Domestic violence forum to be held on Sunday
A domestic violence forum will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Community leaders Emmarie Flaggs and Oneka Washington have teamed up to offer solutions to domestic violence. “There’s a lot of talk about what’s going on as far as domestic violence is concerned. There is...
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
Mississippi should eliminate income tax, Governor Tate Reeves says
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the state Chamber of...
Vicksburg Post
Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds CC Vicksburg-Warren Campus inducts several local students
The Alpha Omega Chi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus recently inducted 11 new members during its fall 2022 induction ceremony. Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferable credit hours.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 27, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mrs. J.H. Gray becomes...
