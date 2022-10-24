Read full article on original website
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues ‘all me’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he’s tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday.
Unbeaten Eagles hope Quinn strengthens run at Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With one big trade for a big-time pass rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles crystalized a mission statement that already seemed clear to anyone who watched Jalen Hurts and crew get off to an undefeated start — this team is all-in on the Super Bowl. The preseason...
3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles’ debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and...
Peterson’s value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team’s first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O’Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
Dolphins hoping to take advantage of floundering Lions
MIAMI (4-3) at DETROIT (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 7-5. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Dolphins 32-21 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Miami. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (3), SCORING (19). DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
Arizona Cardinals trade speculation: Isaiah Simmons, James Conner, J.J. Watt candidates?
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday at 1 p.m. MST and speculation includes the Arizona Cardinals trading some familiar names. AJ. Green, James Conner, Isaiah Simmons and J.J. Watt are some of the names that have come up as possible trade candidates for the Cardinals. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.
