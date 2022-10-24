GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison on a drug distribution charge in Nebraska. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Hector Diaz Perez, 26, of Monterey, CA, to a 83 month prison term. This comes after his conviction for possession of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Diaz Perez will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO