Peterson’s value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team’s first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O’Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and...
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues ‘all me’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he’s tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday.
Dolphins hoping to take advantage of floundering Lions
MIAMI (4-3) at DETROIT (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 7-5. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Dolphins 32-21 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Miami. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (3), SCORING (19). DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
Titans visit Houston looking for 5th straight win overall
TENNESSEE (4-2) at HOUSTON (1-4-1) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. BETTING LINE: Titans by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 4-2, Texans 3-2-1. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 22-18. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Texans 28-25 on Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. LAST WEEK: Titans beat Colts 19-10;...
Packers WR Lazard says he doesn’t expect to play Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard says his shoulder injury probably will prevent him from playing Sunday night at Buffalo. Lazard hurt his shoulder in the Packers’ 23-21 loss at Washington last weekend. Lazard said he could feel immediately that the injury could be troublesome.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday...
Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.
