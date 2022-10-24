Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KETV.com
Crash causes delays on West Dodge Road
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on West Dodge Road is causing major delays Thursday morning. The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes near 156th Street shortly before 7 a.m. At least three vehicles are involved, including a semi-truck. No injuries have been reported. Drivers should expect delays or...
WOWT
Council Bluffs police identify driver in fiery fatal crash on I-29/I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police say speed was a factor in the crash that killed a Lincoln man. Police released video from the crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-29. The driver is identified as Darian Davis, 32. The video from Iowa DOT shows a car...
KETV.com
No one injured after truck crashes into building near Sapp Bros in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — No one was injured after a truck crashed into a building near Sapp Bros in Omaha on Thursday morning. Around 6:10 a.m., a pickup truck traveling westbound on the Sapp Brothers Drive access road lost control, according to witnesses. Witnesses said the truck then went across...
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
KETV.com
Former school bus driver found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — A former school bus driver was found guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Court in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. The court found Kevin Downing guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for the crash, which happened in March, after he pleaded no contest. An...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Interstate Crash Victim Identified
The crash was around four a.m. this past Sunday on northbound I-29 at Mile Marker 50 in Council Bluffs, and Bluffs Police now say the driver is identified as 32 year old Darian Davis of Lincoln, Nebraska. They also say the investigation revealed that speed was a factor in the...
WOWT
WOWT Three-car crash near Gilmore and Railroad Ave
Three-car crash near Gilmore and Railroad Ave
WOWT
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel
bellevue.net
Bellevue Public Works Department Announces 25th Street South of Chandler Road to Close for Repairs
The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that 25th Street between Chandler Road and Sautter Ave will be closed beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday October 27, 2022. Through traffic must utilize an alternate route. 25th Street is expected to re-open to traffic no later than Sunday, October 30th. This...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
iheart.com
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
KETV.com
'They're safe because of him': Passerby saves four people from house fire in Red Oak
OMAHA, Neb. — Terrifying video out of Red Oak, Iowa, shows children escape from their home as it goes up in flames. The children's mother says her kids made it out safe, thanks to someone nearby who jumped into action. Tender Lehman says she was in Montana for a...
KETV.com
Juvenile booked in Douglas County in relation to school shooting threat at Omaha metro middle school
ELKHORN, Neb. — A juvenile has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center in relation to a school shooting threat at an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday, according to law enforcement. Authorities told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the juvenile was booked on a charge of terroristic threats.
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
WOWT
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
kjan.com
Services set for teen who died in a s.w. Iowa crash
(Malvern, Iowa) – Funeral services are set for an East Mills High School Senior who died in a single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon, southwest of Malvern. A visitation for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley, of Emerson, will be held this evening, from 4-until 7-p.m., at the Lakin Community Center, in Malvern. Her funeral service is 10:30-a.m.Wednesday, Oct. 26th, also at the Lakin Center.
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
Emerson teen dies in a rollover accident in Mills County
(Mills Co) An Emerson teen died in a rollover accident in Mills County Friday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the 17-year-old female was driving a 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Noyes Avenue and lost control after traversing through the intersection with 290th Street. The Honda left the roadway to the left and rolled several times, coming to rest on its wheels in a field.
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
