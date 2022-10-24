ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

The Real Difference Between Multicultural and Inclusive Marketing

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. The future of marketing is inclusive marketing. A lot of brands still develop “mass” market strategies for the mainstream, but it’s important to note that the general market is now multicultural.
AdWeek

Revolving Door Agency Moves: Anagram, Champion, Novus & More

This edition of agency moves is complete with transitionary innovation, new brand launches and creative collaborations bringing us into a new era of advertising. Let’s see who’s creating the industry path forward this week. 50,000feet. 50,000feet worked with NorthWest Healthcare Properties to refresh its brand and materials. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Spotify Misses Earnings Goal but Sees Advertising Strategy Working

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Spotify experienced slow ad revenue growth during the company’s 2022 third-quarter earnings call Tuesday but was still up 19%...
AdWeek

The Speed of Culture Podcast: Marketing, the Unique Blend of Art and Science￼

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Marketing is a unique blend of art and science, and marketers should make data-informed decisions while also using their...
AdWeek

How Defector Media Turned Its Hit Podcast Into a 7% Bump in Subscribers

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. The sports and culture publisher Defector Media, an employee-owned company launched by former Deadspin staff, has accrued nearly 38,000 subscribers in its first...
AdWeek

Samba TV Lands First Big 5 Agency Integration With Havas Media Group

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Samba TV is making moves, partnering with Havas Media Group to integrate its OTT and linear television data into the company’s proprietary audience...
AdWeek

How Amazon's Clean Room Is Becoming a Formidable Cookie Challenger

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Amazon’s services are so popular it doesn’t need to track users across the internet to provide utility to marketers; the Amazon proto-internet has...
AdWeek

Hearst UK Names Tortoise Media's Katie Vanneck-Smith as CEO

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Hearst Magazines has named Tortoise Media’s Katie Vanneck-Smith as its chief executive (CEO) in the U.K.
AdWeek

Disney+ to Eliminate Certain Features for Its Ad-Supported Tier, According to Report

When Disney+’s ad-supported tier launches in December, certain features may not be available for subscribers of the cheaper alternative. GroupWatch and SharePlay, features that enable you to watch a movie or show remotely with friends and family, may not be available if you’re using the ad-supported tier, according to code found by MacRumors’ Steve Moser.
AdWeek

Gymshark’s First Physical Store Is a 'Cathedral' to Its Brand

Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Gymshark is bringing the online, offline. The British brand’s first bricks-and-mortar space has just crashed into London’s Regent Street, featuring racks, a “sweat room,” green juices, VIP personal shopping and more.
AdWeek

Amazon Outpaces Snap, Meta, Alphabet in Q3 Ad Revenue

Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%.
AdWeek

YouTube Premium Raises Cost for Family Plan

YouTube Premium is implementing a price hike for its family plans across several countries, including the United States. The family plan, which supports up to six users on an account, will now cost users $22.99 a month, up from $17.99 a month. The price of individual YouTube Premium accounts will...
AdWeek

The Secret Sauce Behind Pizza Hut's TikTok Strategy

For a few years there, things weren’t going well for Pizza Hut. Sales were struggling. Domino’s was growing. And this was before the pandemic, which made everything more complicated. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Paul Hiebert. Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG...

Comments / 0

Community Policy