Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
The Real Difference Between Multicultural and Inclusive Marketing
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. The future of marketing is inclusive marketing. A lot of brands still develop “mass” market strategies for the mainstream, but it’s important to note that the general market is now multicultural.
AdWeek
The FTC-Drizly Saga Sends a Stark Reminder to Marketers to Limit Data Collection to What Is Necessary
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. In a new proposed settlement, the online liquor company Drizly plans to settle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over a data breach...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Roberto Lastra Wants to Do Work That 'Leaves No Audience Behind'
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. If you ask agency Lovers Not Haters’ founder and CEO Roberto Lastra about his ideal client, he’s not going...
AdWeek
P&G's Marc Pritchard Says the Company Will Significantly Increase Its Investments in Black-Owned Media
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. ORLANDO—P&G will significantly increase its investment in Black-owned media to grow the market and provide more opportunities for its brands and the industry as a whole to reach Black audiences.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Anagram, Champion, Novus & More
This edition of agency moves is complete with transitionary innovation, new brand launches and creative collaborations bringing us into a new era of advertising. Let’s see who’s creating the industry path forward this week. 50,000feet. 50,000feet worked with NorthWest Healthcare Properties to refresh its brand and materials. The...
AdWeek
Spotify Misses Earnings Goal but Sees Advertising Strategy Working
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Spotify experienced slow ad revenue growth during the company’s 2022 third-quarter earnings call Tuesday but was still up 19%...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture Podcast: Marketing, the Unique Blend of Art and Science￼
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Marketing is a unique blend of art and science, and marketers should make data-informed decisions while also using their...
AdWeek
How Defector Media Turned Its Hit Podcast Into a 7% Bump in Subscribers
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. The sports and culture publisher Defector Media, an employee-owned company launched by former Deadspin staff, has accrued nearly 38,000 subscribers in its first...
AdWeek
Samba TV Lands First Big 5 Agency Integration With Havas Media Group
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Samba TV is making moves, partnering with Havas Media Group to integrate its OTT and linear television data into the company’s proprietary audience...
AdWeek
How Amazon's Clean Room Is Becoming a Formidable Cookie Challenger
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Amazon’s services are so popular it doesn’t need to track users across the internet to provide utility to marketers; the Amazon proto-internet has...
AdWeek
Hearst UK Names Tortoise Media's Katie Vanneck-Smith as CEO
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Hearst Magazines has named Tortoise Media’s Katie Vanneck-Smith as its chief executive (CEO) in the U.K.
AdWeek
Disney+ to Eliminate Certain Features for Its Ad-Supported Tier, According to Report
When Disney+’s ad-supported tier launches in December, certain features may not be available for subscribers of the cheaper alternative. GroupWatch and SharePlay, features that enable you to watch a movie or show remotely with friends and family, may not be available if you’re using the ad-supported tier, according to code found by MacRumors’ Steve Moser.
AdWeek
Gymshark’s First Physical Store Is a 'Cathedral' to Its Brand
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Gymshark is bringing the online, offline. The British brand’s first bricks-and-mortar space has just crashed into London’s Regent Street, featuring racks, a “sweat room,” green juices, VIP personal shopping and more.
AdWeek
Amazon Outpaces Snap, Meta, Alphabet in Q3 Ad Revenue
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%.
15 Managers Who Might Actually (If It’s Possible) Be Worse Than Your Own
Including one boss who requested a "funeral note," one who set limits on electricity, and one who left a petty note on their worker's last paycheck.
AdWeek
YouTube Premium Raises Cost for Family Plan
YouTube Premium is implementing a price hike for its family plans across several countries, including the United States. The family plan, which supports up to six users on an account, will now cost users $22.99 a month, up from $17.99 a month. The price of individual YouTube Premium accounts will...
AdWeek
The Secret Sauce Behind Pizza Hut's TikTok Strategy
For a few years there, things weren’t going well for Pizza Hut. Sales were struggling. Domino’s was growing. And this was before the pandemic, which made everything more complicated. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Paul Hiebert. Paul Hiebert is Adweek's senior reporter covering CPG...
Comments / 0