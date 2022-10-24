Angels News: Fans React to Reports of Shohei Ohtani Being Unhappy With 2022 Season

They weren't thrilled with the headlines.

Last week it was reported that Shohei Ohtani was unhappy with the way the Angels' 2022 season ended. Whether his exact quote was true or not, it's not out of the ordinary to believe a star player was unhappy with going 73-89 and missing the playoffs.

However, fans weren't too thrilled with the headlines, as they felt that Ohtani was misquoted. For Ohtani's full quotes, you can watch the video above.

Here were some fan reactions on Twitter to the reports that came out of Ohtani's airport interview.

Clearly fans weren't too happy with the reports. But Twitter is also always a place for good jokes.

Ohtani may have shown some frustration with the season, but he never once criticized the team or said anything negative about them. He was just speaking about himself.

People obviously want to know where Ohtani's head is at as he enters his final year under contract with the Angels. But Ohtani has already made it clear he doesn't want to talk about that anytime soon .