ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Right Across the River From Bucks County, This New Jersey Town Has a Commitment to Preservation

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG0Nk_0ikszM1600
The New Jersey area is full of rich, untouched history.Image via Visit New Hope

Just a stone’s throw over the Delaware River from Bucks County, a part of New Jersey has become known for its lengths to preserve its history. Jill P. Capuzzo wrote about the area for The New York Times.

Hunterton County, just over the bridge from New Hope, is known for its scenic roads, beautiful towns, and historic buildings, all of which are being preserved by local organizations.

The beautiful farming town has a rare feature that is hard to come by these days. Amongst the antique and surprisingly affordable houses, one will find only one traffic light in the whole town.

“Every time we’d go around looking, we’d end up at that red blinking light, and we said to each other, ‘We’re going to move here,’” one local resident said.

Read more about Delaware County at The New York Times.

Comments / 5

Related
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
Bristol Times

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Bucks County has new owners

There’s just something about the original Stumpy’s Hatchet House location in Eatontown, New Jersey that has its customers leaving with a desire to open their own axe-throwing spot. This was true of Mike Keeley and Jennifer Runyon, the franchisee duo who brought Stumpy’s to Bristol toward the end...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Plan to Raze Trees at a Villanova Estate Causes Environmentalists to Fervently Bark in Protest

Activists protest outside of Lower Merion School District's administration building every Friday afternoon. A century old arboretum on a Gilded-Age era estate is the battleground between preservationists, environmentalists, and Lower Merion School District. Activists say that the school district wants to fell hundreds of trees on Villanova’s Oakwell Estate to make room for auxiliary playing fields for Black Rock Middle School. Stacia Friedman got to the root of the controversy for Hidden City Phila.
VILLANOVA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope Council sees proposed plan for hotel on North Main Street

New Hope Borough Council at its work session in early October, viewed a presentation on the Landing property on North Main Street. Landmark Developers hopes to build a 44-room hotel with restaurants, a pool and a bar plus a space for an artist-in-residence. The buildings will reflect the other historical buildings in the borough, the company said.
NEW HOPE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim

TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
ELIZABETH, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy