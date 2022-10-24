Right Across the River From Bucks County, This New Jersey Town Has a Commitment to Preservation

The New Jersey area is full of rich, untouched history. Image via Visit New Hope

Just a stone’s throw over the Delaware River from Bucks County, a part of New Jersey has become known for its lengths to preserve its history. Jill P. Capuzzo wrote about the area for The New York Times.

Hunterton County, just over the bridge from New Hope, is known for its scenic roads, beautiful towns, and historic buildings, all of which are being preserved by local organizations.

The beautiful farming town has a rare feature that is hard to come by these days. Amongst the antique and surprisingly affordable houses, one will find only one traffic light in the whole town.

“Every time we’d go around looking, we’d end up at that red blinking light, and we said to each other, ‘We’re going to move here,’” one local resident said.