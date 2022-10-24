Man faces charges in fatal multivehicle wreck on I-75 in Clayton County

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal crash last month on I-75 in Clayton County, police said.

Derrick Omar Lundy is facing charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving, improper lane change, following too close and driving with a suspended license in the Sept. 18 wreck.

Before Lundy became involved, several motorists had stopped their cars in the emergency lane of I-75 South near Tara Boulevard to assist a driver who had been involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to police. Driving a 2005 Dodge Minivan toward the crash site, Lundy swerved across the interstate and hit two people and three of the parked cars, police said.

Before fleeing the scene, police said Lundy got out of his vehicle and briefly spoke to another driver. A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. One was on its roof, another caught on fire and the others sustained extensive damage.

One of the victims, identified by family as Javes Calhoun to Channel 2 Action News, died at the scene after being knocked over the median wall and landing in the northbound emergency lane, police said.

The other victim, who police said was knocked into a different lane, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a witness was able to identify Lundy as the driver of the minivan and an arrest warrant was obtained Oct. 14. He remains in the Clayton jail and was granted a $10,500 bond on all of the charges except vehicular homicide.

