ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Org. of American States boss slammed over watchdog's removal

By JOSHUA GOODMAN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X5ha_0iksya4X00

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States unfairly maligned the reputation of a Brazilian lawyer who he abruptly fired as the region’s top human rights watchdog, according to a new administrative ruling that casts a harsh light on the internal dealings of the Washington-based group.

The decision Monday by the OAS' top review panel stems from OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro's widely condemned effort in 2020 to remove the head of the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights.

It's the second administrative ruling questioning Almagro's leadership in as many months and comes on the heels of allegations that the Uruguayan-born diplomat violated the OAS' code of ethics while carrying on a romantic relationship with a much younger staffer.

In early 2020, commissioners unanimously endorsed renewing Paulo Abrao's four year contract as head of the human rights watchdog, an independently run organ under the OAS' umbrella charged with investigating abuses by the region's governments.

But their decision was blocked by Almagro, who nearly nine months later said he couldn't rubber stamp the appointment of someone responsible for fostering a workplace environment marked by dozens of complaints of favoritism, conflicts of interest and impunity for employees accused of sexual harassment.

“It is extremely serious to ignore these rights,” he said at the time, insisting that he had no interest in picking the commission's leadership but rather was standing up for civil servants. “That is no longer passive complicity; it is an active cover-up.”

The administrative tribunal in its 81-page ruling identified numerous instances of what it called “disconcerting” violation of Abrao's due process rights, driven by Almagro and the OAS' ombudswoman, Neida Perez.

On Aug. 10, 2020 — days before Abrao's contract was to expire — Perez sent to Almagro, Abrao and the commission an undated report detailing complaints about the workplace environment. In the report, she recommended that urgent actions be taken to mitigate the ongoing concerns although avoided urging any disciplinary proceedings as required by her role as an impartial arbiter of workplace disputes.

But four days later, in an email just to Almagro, she recommended that Abrao's contract not be renewed — something the majority of the panel said raises suspicions and “reflects a regrettable lack of transparency, fair treatment and orderly handling of official communications with senior OAS officials.”

The judges said they also found evidence that the 61 complaints Almagro cited as a basis for removing Abrao may have not existed as described and may have only consisted of “visits” to the office involving objections against several employees, not just Abrao. In either case, a formal investigation was never launched and Abrao wasn't given an opportunity to defend his record before being removed.

To compensate for moral, professional and personal damages, the tribunal instructed the OAS to provide Abrao with 12 months back pay. It also ordered Almagro to sign an employment verification letter stating that Abrao wasn't facing any disciplinary investigations when his contract lapsed.

“I was dramatically affected by these irregularities and the sentence does not completely satisfy me, neither materially nor legally,” Abrao said in a statement to The Associated Press. “But it reveals a lack of accountability on the part of the OAS that surely the states — as funders — and civil society need to look at diligently.”

The OAS said the secretary general always complies with the tribunal's ruling and recommendations. But it pointed out that the tribunal threw out one of Abrao's claims, namely that his contract was illegally terminated by the secretary general, finding instead that it had expired.

Almagro's office gave no indication it would abandon its support for the embattled ombudswoman, saying it respects the OAS' independent monitoring and supervision mechanisms.

“The General Secretariat of the OAS will always safeguard and recognize the right of victims to decide whether or not to formalize their complaints,” spokesman Gonzalo Espariz said in a statement.

The ruling is the second in as many months questioning Almagro's handling of personnel matters.

In August, the tribunal blasted the Secretary General for firing an otherwise standout veteran American manager, Steven Griner, who was blamed by a Trump-appointed diplomat for purportedly orchestrating a rumor campaign about U.S. policy toward Honduras. The tribunal reinstated Griner and faulted Almagro for going along with a discredited inspector general’s report based on what it called a “glaring falsehood.”

The same inspector general who investigated Griner is now leading an internal probe against Almagro over allegations that he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer two decades his junior that may have violated the organization’s code of ethics.

Almagro has denied any wrongdoing, stating that he never supervised the woman's work nor participated in any employment related decisions. However, in several online bios as well as in photos with Almagro as recently as March, some of them posted to the OAS’ social media accounts, the woman is described as an “adviser” or sometimes “head adviser” to the secretary general.

Almagro was elected as head of the OAS in 2015 with near unanimous support after having served as foreign minister in Uruguay’s leftist government.

Once installed in Washington, he made common cause with the U.S. in opposing Cuba and Venezuela’s socialist governments, once even mimicking President Donald J. Trump’s line that he wouldn’t rule out using military force to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

He was re-elected in 2020 with the support of 23 of the OAS’ 34 member states.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than...
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
The Associated Press

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. That was a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden’s election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into the Pelosi home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. The intruder confronted him shouting for the speaker’s whereabouts, according to another person briefed on the situation. The 82 year-old suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available.
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Everything we know about Paul Pelosi’s attack: What was behind the ‘targeted’ assault?

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul was “violently assaulted” during a break-in at his San Francisco home early on Friday, her spokesperson says.A suspect is in custody and Paul Pelosi has been taken to hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery,  the House Speaker’s spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement.According to CNN, a hammer was used in the assault. Ms Pelosi was not home at the time, the spokesman said. The Associated Press reported that the couple’s home was specifically targeted. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and...
NAPA, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Zimbabwe's ruling party backs leader despite huge inflation

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — Zimbabwe's president on Friday officially opened a ruling party congress that is set to renominate him as the party's presidential candidate for next year's election, but soaring inflation and a government crackdown on dissent are fueling tensions in the southern African nation. The...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday. Earlier this week, the envoys...
The Associated Press

Activists say Iranian forces shot at protesters, killing 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian security forces opened fire Friday on demonstrators in a southeastern city that has seen weeks of unrest amid nationwide demonstrations, activists said. They said the shooting in Zahedan killed at least two people, threatening to ignite further tensions. Located in Iran’s long-restive Sistan and Baluchestan province, Zahedan has seen the deadliest violence so far in the weeks of protests that have gripped Iran. The demonstrations in the city erupted in part over a rape allegation against a senior police officer there, dovetailing the protests over the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s presidential office says at least four civilians have been killed and 10 others wounded by the latest Russian attacks. A statement Friday says Russian troops again fired on several towns facing the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant across the Dnieper River. In Nikopol, the shelling damaged dozens of residential buildings and power lines, and in the neighboring towns of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka, the Russian attacks cut power supplies to thousands of people.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?

BENGALURU, India — (AP) — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Norway gives Russian name to academic detained for spying

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A prosecutor with Norway’s domestic security agency on Friday gave a Russian name for the man who entered the country as a Brazilian but is suspected of spying state secrets for Russia. Thomas Blom of Norway’s Security Service said the man's name...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
133K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy