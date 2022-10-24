ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
How to delete unnecessary and hidden WhatsApp media on your phone

WhatsApp is a convenient way to interact with friends and family, thanks to built-in calling and texting features, as well as the ability to send voice messages, videos, and photos across devices. The app works on the best Android devices and iPhones and can be installed on a desktop or laptop. With added simplicity, it's tempting to send and receive countless images and videos, which take up space on your phone. While you can delete media conversation by conversation, this isn't straightforward, as you need to go through every discussion on your phone.
Google: Urgent warning issued urging millions to delete 16 popular Android apps

Google has removed 16 apps from Google Play store after discovering that they secretly contained malware - malicious software. The discovery was made by a team of cyber researchers at McAfee, who informed Google of their findings. Many of the apps had legitimate functions and good reviews and so it...
Google Play services update reveals more Wear OS backups details

Google has been working on adding a backup functionality to Wear OS watches for a while, though it didn’t make it in time for the Google Pixel Watch. These backups will fix one of the biggest issues with the process of connecting any Wear OS watch out there to a new phone. Right now, you have to set up your watch from scratch whenever you re-pair it to another handset. With backups, this process could become more seamless, allowing you to restore your watch in great parts when you get a new phone. A teardown reveals the latest progress Google is making in this area.
Google now lets you poke the Digital Wellbeing widget when it's being unresponsive

Widgets are a great way to access critical functions of an app right from your home screen. Options like Google’s At a Glance widget let you glean important information like weather, your next meeting, and AQI alerts conveniently. Almost all these widgets update automatically in the background without being asked, so you get current information at all times — at least, they're supposed to. But now we're seeing Google’s Digital Wellbeing widget introduce a refresh button for when it needs a little reminder to keep things current.
WhatsApp to add profile photos within group chats

After releasing several new features this year, WhatsApp plans at least one more function to improve the user’s experience. The app will soon bring profile pictures within group chats, making it easier for people to see who’s talking with them. This feature already exists with iMessage and Telegram,...
You can soon start your Samsung phone's hotspot right from your Windows 11 PC

Unlike iPhones, Android phones do not integrate as deeply with Macs. On the Windows side, Microsoft aims to provide a similar level of integration between the best Samsung phones and Windows devices through its Phone Link app. You can access your recent photos, text messages, view notifications, and even make phone calls right from your Windows PC. Over time, Microsoft and Samsung have further deepened their partnership to add more features to Phone Link. The latest Windows 11 25231 preview build adds the ability to automatically turn on the hotspot on your Galaxy device and connect your PC or laptop to it.
Google Home will let you share control with household routines

Big things are happening in Google's smart home ecosystem, starting with a revamped user interface for the Home app, which is still in the preview phase. Ahead of its widespread rollout, we saw the app extend the convenience of device triggers to some users last week. That feature is now making its way to even more Google Home users, alongside a new option for household routines.
Best business apps for Android in 2022

Old and new businesses have benefited from the relentless march of technology. From APIs that make connecting and leasing with customers more accessible to algorithms designed for maximizing advertisement efficiency, businesses and technology go hand-in-hand. These platforms benefit smaller startups of lesser means looking to grow their business amidst a sea of opposition. With the help of these great Android apps, you will have access to professional business tools that are perfect for managing your enterprises anywhere, anytime, from your favorite Android phone.
Chrome will let you automatically snooze unused tabs to free up memory

Google’s ongoing efforts developing Chrome certainly don’t go unnoticed, considering it's the most popular web browser in the world by a landslide margin, across multiple platforms. Still, that doesn't mean it's perfect, and while the new Chrome 107 release includes improvements like support for HEVC hardware decoding in videos, and laying the groundwork for simplified login experiences down the road, long-standing issues like its infamous RAM hogging continue. Now there's finally some interesting progress towards doing something about that in development channels, with Chrome working on new tools for snoozing inactive tabs and freeing up system resources for other applications.
Google's Pixel 8 Pro might feature its fastest fingerprint sensor yet

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only been available on store shelves for a couple of weeks now, but it's safe to call them a success. A couple of early bugs aside, it's clear that this year's launch is off to considerably smoother sailing than what we saw with the Pixel 6. It's no secret that Google is working on a whole slate of future devices, including the Pixel Fold and — yes, seriously — a potential "Pixel Ultra." In addition, it seems like a prototype device might hint at a long-awaited feature coming to next year's phones.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
