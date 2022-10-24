ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Loaded gun found on 7-year-old Boston elementary school student

Boston Police Department officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a 7-year-old student carrying a loaded firearm at the UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester. Officers recovered the firearm after 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police. Dorchester detectives and the Boston Police School Unit are currently investigating the matter, including how the child obtained the weapon.
BOSTON, MA
FBI joins search for missing Massachusetts girl Colleen Weaver

The FBI has joined the search for a Massachusetts teenage girl missing for more than a week, who police fear could be in danger, authorities said Wednesday. Colleen Weaver, of Raynham, has not been seen since Oct. 18 — last Tuesday — according to Raynham Police. The department said this week that Weaver could be as far away as the areas of Springfield, Hartford, Provincetown, Keene, N.H., or Wells, Maine — each roughly at the edge of a 100-mile radius of her southeastern Massachusetts home.
RAYNHAM, MA
Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night

A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
RAYNHAM, MA
Mass. man Jason M. Palmer arrested on Georgia murder warrant in Indiana

A Massachusetts man wanted on a Georgia murder warrant was arrested by Indiana State Police and United States Marshalls Wednesday. A joint operation between Indiana State Police Pendleton District troopers and the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force led to the arrest of Jason M. Palmer, 45, of Littleton, who was wanted on a warrant for murder out of Georgia, Indiana State Police said.
LITTLETON, MA
Springfield, MA
