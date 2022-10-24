Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Loaded gun found on 7-year-old Boston elementary school student
Boston Police Department officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a 7-year-old student carrying a loaded firearm at the UP Academy Holland School in Dorchester. Officers recovered the firearm after 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Boston police. Dorchester detectives and the Boston Police School Unit are currently investigating the matter, including how the child obtained the weapon.
Patriky Sampaio Gomes held without bail following dangerousness hearing in Worcester warehouse shooting
A Worcester man charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail Thursday following a dangerousness hearing in Worcester District Court. Judge Nicole Longton, who took the issue under...
Fatal shooting at Dorchester barbershop not random act of violence, police say
A reported deadly shooting inside a barbershop in Dorchester is under investigation with authorities describing the incident as “very intentional,” according to a news report. Police responded to an alleged shooting at 145 Washington Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by the Boston Police Department....
What we know: Mass. officials relocating families to Kingston, Plymouth
A Massachusetts housing agency startled town officials from two communities when it began relocating immigrant families and homeless people without warning — a move that has drawn comparisons to Gov. Ron DeSantis flying immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas last month. Over the course of the past week...
FBI joins search for missing Massachusetts girl Colleen Weaver
The FBI has joined the search for a Massachusetts teenage girl missing for more than a week, who police fear could be in danger, authorities said Wednesday. Colleen Weaver, of Raynham, has not been seen since Oct. 18 — last Tuesday — according to Raynham Police. The department said this week that Weaver could be as far away as the areas of Springfield, Hartford, Provincetown, Keene, N.H., or Wells, Maine — each roughly at the edge of a 100-mile radius of her southeastern Massachusetts home.
Luis Alves-Silva, suspect in Worcester shooting that injured 6, arraigned
The third man arrested and charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Luis Fernando Alves-Silva was arraigned on five firearm-related charges including carrying...
Boston man sentenced for role in Brighton drug trafficking operation
A federal judge sentenced a Boston man Tuesday afternoon to just over a year in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in a drug trafficking operation that filtered cocaine through a Brighton housing development. Nelsin Hernandez, 31, pled guilty in late June to conspiracy to distribute...
Missing Raynham teen could be in Springfield, Hartford or other nearby cities, police say
Police are asking for help from residents in multiple New England cities and towns after they believe a missing 16-year-old girl was “lured” away from her home and could be in danger. In a statement released by Raynham Police on Tuesday, the department said they now believe Colleen...
Federal grand jury indicts Jason Duhaime, man accused of faking Northeastern explosion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Northeastern University employee Thursday on three counts for allegedly staging a hoax explosion at the institution that drew a massive police response and frightened community members. Jason Duhaime, 45, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested earlier this month in Texas where he initially...
Angelo Colon-Ortiz expected to plead guilty in killing of Vanessa Marcotte, Worcester DA says
The former Worcester man charged with murder in connection with the death of Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton in August 2016 is expected to change his plea in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in July...
Raynham teen Colleen Weaver’s father ‘so relieved’ she was found safe
Missing Raynham teen Colleen Weaver was found safe in New York City at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, and her father was overjoyed at her return. Casey Weaver posted to Facebook, “We are so relieved to have Colleen back. “All of you have a deep place in our hearts....
Boston leaders look toward using impact players to counter surge in gun violence
Boston city and neighborhood leaders will be looking toward using impact players to tackle the recent surges of gun violence that have plagued some of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. Boston city officials, law enforcement, school officials and religious leaders gathered Tuesday in the Greater Love Tabernacle Church to...
Mark McAuliffe identified as pedestrian killed trying to cross I-93
Massachusetts State Police have identified the victim of the fatal Interstate 93 pedestrian crash that occurred outside Boston’s South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night. Mark McAuliffe, 49, of Malden, was identified as the victim of the Saturday night Boston crash, according to state police. Police officials said troopers...
Second vigil for Colleen Weaver, missing Raynham teen, to be held on Thursday
A second candlelight vigil is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 for Colleen Weaver, the missing teen from Raynham. The candlelight vigil will be at the same location as the vigil held for Weaver last Friday, at the First Congregational Church of Raynham. It will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Cyberstalker Gary Leach left Boston woman at ‘the mercy of defendant’ and without the will to live
A federal judge sentenced a Georgia man to three and half years in prison for cyberstalking and threatening violence against women, including one in Boston, in what prosecutors said were crimes committed with “a staggering degree of calculatedness and cruelty.”. Gary Leach of Athens, Georgia, pleaded guilty last year...
Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night
A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
Man dragged Worcester officer with car, injured others in chase, police say
Three Worcester police officers were injured after a trespassing incident turned into a high speed chase Tuesday afternoon, according to the Worcester Police Department. Worcester police officers were sent to 360 Franklin St. just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a former employee trespassing and allegedly urinating on the doors of the garage.
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
Mass. man Jason M. Palmer arrested on Georgia murder warrant in Indiana
A Massachusetts man wanted on a Georgia murder warrant was arrested by Indiana State Police and United States Marshalls Wednesday. A joint operation between Indiana State Police Pendleton District troopers and the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force led to the arrest of Jason M. Palmer, 45, of Littleton, who was wanted on a warrant for murder out of Georgia, Indiana State Police said.
State ‘surprised’ at Mayor Wu’s comments over partnership on Mass and Cass
In a letter sent on Wednesday to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the state detailed its past and current involvement in addressing Boston’s homelessness crisis in the region of Boston known as Mass and Cass, amid pleas from the mayor for state-level support. Specifically, the state’s Department of Health and...
