WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused of shooting two near entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 23-year-old man is facing a felony in connection with a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar inside the Westland Centre that left two people injured this past August. He’s also accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit where...
fortwaynesnbc.com
GRAPHIC: Prosecution begins presenting case against man accused of murdering man, dismembering body
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Testimony got underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man last year and dismembering his body. Prosecutors called 13 witnesses to the stand Tuesday and presented more than 70 pieces of evidence. A majority of those who...
Howard changes plea to guilty for murder charge
LIMA — A Lima man currently serving an unrelated prison sentence for robbery changed his plea to guilty for one murder charge in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Na’zier Howard was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having...
Testimony begins in murder trial: Man accused of burying girlfriend in MLK Park
LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a man accused of murdering and burying the body of his girlfriend in May 2020 began Monday afternoon. Melvin Boothe, 31, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and possessing criminal tools in the death of McKenzie Butler, 25. Butler’s body was found buried in the woods on the south side of Martin Luther King Park in Lima on June 13, 2020.
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
wtvbam.com
Work gets 10 to 20 years in MDOC on home invasion and fleeing/eluding charges
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was sentenced on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court. 36-year-old Jason Work was ordered to serve between 10 to 20...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash
CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
WOWO News
Man gets 95 years in prison for Lake James murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, Matthew Hoover was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 82-year-old Wilma Ball on June 23 of last year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges he faced. Those included 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser said that the particularly heinous nature of the crime was taken into consideration during sentencing.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Juveniles in stolen car try to evade police, crash into southeast Fort Wayne apartment building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police tried to stop a stolen car, but said it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area...
Times-Bulletin
Investigation under way
VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
WANE-TV
Coroner ID’s man killed in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in southeast Fort Wayne Monday. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash at Paulding and Decatur roads, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
wfft.com
Man killed in Monday crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a crash that happened Monday morning. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, of Fort Wayne, was killed when the Hyundai he was in hit a truck at high speed. Pe was pronounced dead...
Inmate's death under investigation at Huntington County Jail
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate's death is under investigation at the Huntington County Jail, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said at around 3 a.m. Saturday, an inmate told jail staff that another inmate was possibly suffering from a medical condition in one of the cellblocks. Jail staff...
loud1033.com
Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Two children seriously hurt in Miami County crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say two children were airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning. ISP says an 18-year-old from Peru was driving westbound on County Road 850 South, when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East just before 8 a.m. Officers believe he stopped at the sign before going into the intersection and striking another car.
Comments / 2