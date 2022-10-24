Read full article on original website
Improving the efficiency of nanogenerators that harvest static electricity
Triboelectric energy is the scientific term for static electricity, or the energy that is created when two surfaces rub against each other. Electrons are exchanged between the two surfaces, charging one of the surfaces after they are separated. For example, if a balloon is rubbed against hair, it will cling...
R&D Institutes Transport Future to Here and Now
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Their work could spring from the minds of sci-fi writers Octavia Butler or Isaac Asimov, but everything done at R&D institutes focused on electronics engineering is real. The smattering of innovate R&D institutes EE...
Micro-Segmentation: Where Does It Fit into Zero Trust?
Micro-Segmentation Is Not Zero Trust Alone Or Vice Versa. Micro-segmentation is not Zero Trust. It is the technology component to realize a Zero Trust strategy. Do not be misled by vendors that an implementation of a micro-segmentation solution equates to have a Zero Trust environment. What is Zero Trust?. Besides...
Q&A: How do you proactively solve problems by tracking IoT devices?
Our company uses many IoT devices across our global network. But we have struggled to get visibility into how these devices are performing until it affects our bottom line and reduces our productivity. My team wants to proactively identify issues early before they snowball into bigger problems. Is there a simplified, cost-effective way to track all these devices in the network, monitor their performance and detect abnormal behavior?
Terra Community Burns 25 Billion LUNC Tokens, Will It Reach The Highs?
The Terra Classic LUNC has been putting more effort into resuscitation its new position in the crypto space. Unfortunately, the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and LUNA collapse in May caused a massive loss in the industry. The crisis intensified the crypto winter of the year, leading to the loss of billions of dollars.
Medibank suffers breach impacting 3.9 million customers
Australian health insurance firm Medibank revealed that the personal information of all of its customers had been accessed during a recent ransomware attack. The firm stated in an update that the attackers had access to “significant amounts of health claims data” as well as personal data belonging to its ahm health insurance subsidiary and international students.
Microsoft, Amazon, Google Hit as Customers Cut Spending on Cloud, Datacentre Services
Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel said this week that customers were taking an axe to cloud and datacentre spending, in a further sign that large companies may be girding against an imminent recession. Cloud services for years has been one of the largest and most dependable sources of growth for some of the biggest tech companies, including during the pandemic as people worked and studied from home. Now investors are looking to see whether there is a glut in capacity that will lead to investment cuts as companies deal with rising costs amid soaring inflation, while interest rate increases have squeezed consumer demand. The strong dollar has been a particular headwind.
Why India Needs Digital Identity Verification Solutions – eKYC Verification
In February 2021, the Reserve Bank of India published a paper detailing Digital Payment Security Controls (DPSC). The paper was developed to aid Indian financial organisations in protecting digital channels and offering commodities to clients with Identity Verification solutions. Global financial services corporations are caught between the government and clients....
Numbering Systems – Digital Electronics Course: Part 3
Numbering systems are sets of symbols used to represent numbers and values. It has methods and rules for counting and performing many mathematical operations. In Part 3 of our Digital Electronics Course, we will delve into this very concept, as it underlies all methodologies applied to digital electronics. Positional numbering...
Improving the interfacial binding in flexible electronics is crucial for commercialization
Stretchable electronic devices are promising candidates for personalized health care systems. The research on using them in various medical and bio-monitoring applications has drawn great attention from scientists all over the world. Though very useful, there is still not even a single mature and well-known stretchable electronic device on the market.
Rimowa Ventures Deeper into the Web3 Space with RTFKT
The appeal of the Metaverse persists and brands are slowly hopping on the bandwagon of establishing their virtual presence. Following fellow LVMH stablemates like TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton and Fendi, German luxury luggage maker Rimowa is also making its mark in the digital world. This time, it will be collaborating with Nike-owned RTFKT to release a series of NFTs to accompany the Rimowa x RTFKT universe.
The data flywheel: A better way to think about your data strategy
This article was co-authored by Duke Dyksterhouse, an Associate at Metis Strategy. Data & Analytics is delivering on its promise. Every day, it helps countless organizations do everything from measure their ESG impact to create new streams of revenue, and consequently, companies without strong data cultures or concrete plans to build one are feeling the pressure. Some are our clients—and more of them are asking our help with their data strategy.
Research team proposes unclonable, invisible machine vision markers using cholesteric spherical reflectors
Over the last three decades, the digital world that we access through smartphones and computers has grown so rich and detailed that much of our physical world has a corresponding life in this digital reality. Today, the physical and digital realities are on a steady course to merging, as robots, Augmented Reality (AR) and wearable digital devices enter our physical world, and physical items get their digital twin computer representations in the digital world.
Microsoft Forecasts Spook Investors as Firm Reports Lowest Revenue in Five Years
Microsoft on Tuesday projected second-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets across its business units, stoking fear that macroeconomic headwinds are impacting the cloud business in addition to the PC unit. Revenue growth in the first quarter was Microsoft’s lowest in five years, and shares of the software giant fell 7...
Costa Rica Might Be the Next Country to Establish Bitcoin as Regulated Currency – Emerging Markets Bitcoin News
Costa Rica could be one of the next countries to adopt bitcoin as a regulated payment method. This week, Congresswoman Johana Obando introduced a bill to allow bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to serve as a form of payment. The bill also proposes that traditional banking institutions be able to serve as crypto exchanges, including custody and wallet services for their customers.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Doesn’t View Decentralisation as a Fact of Crypto Markets
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler has stated that he doesn’t view decentralisation as a fact of crypto markets, despite the origins of digital currencies in circumventing centralised authorities. Speaking at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association’s (SIFMA) annual meeting on October 24, Gensler acknowledged that finance has been centralized and concentrated “since antiquity.” He added that there is a “tendency for central intermediaries to benefit from scale, network effects, and access to valuable data.” For example, Gensler said that just four asset managers managed over 80 percent of the total net assets in US index funds.
AWE 2022 – Shiftall MeganeX hands-on: An interesting approach to VR glasses
At AWE 2022 I had the opportunity of having a very short hands-on with the Shiftall MeganeX glasses, one of the most awaited pieces of hardware in the XR community. And even better, I have also had the pleasure of speaking with the CEO of the company! Let me tell you in this post everything I learned…
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 Review: Sophisticated Power
The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is the company’s premium laptop designed for a mix of productivity and entertainment. It boasts of an all-metal body, a high-resolution display, premium speakers, and Intel’s latest 12th generation mobile CPUs. Moreover, HP says that the Pavilion Plus 14 is its slimmest Pavilion laptop yet, which makes it attractive to those who have to carry their laptop around often. Should this be your next work laptop? Find out in this review.
Some businesses are turning to pirated software to save money
A sizeable chunk of small to medium-sized businesses are ready to use pirated versions of business software to decrease their IT spending, new research from Kaspersky has claimed. The most popular types of software to pirate were project management, marketing and sales software, with 56% of respondents saying they were...
Apple Unveils Stricter App Store Rules for Crypto and NFTs — Critic Says Firm Wants to Keep Money in Its Ecosystem – Featured Bitcoin News
According to Apple’s latest guidelines for developers seeking to have their apps included in the App Store, crypto exchange applications should only facilitate the transfer of crypto funds to approved exchanges. Where payments are needed to unlock features or functionality, Apple says apps may only “use in-app purchase currencies.”
