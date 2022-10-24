Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Dana White, USADA confirm Conor McGregor needs 6 months of drug testing before UFC return
Conor McGregor has to undergo six months of drug testing and provide a minimum of at least two negative tests before he’s allowed to compete in the UFC again. Following UFC 280 this past Saturday, UFC President Dana White confirmed McGregor is not currently enrolled in the United States Anti-Doping testing pool, which is required for all active athletes on the roster.
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Jake Paul fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from future fight
JAKE PAUL fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from a future fight. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona, in his first bout in ten months. And he has insisted it will be worth the wait as he plans to produce...
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, but asks: 'How much is the takedown worth?'
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, and he wonders about the significance of Yan’s takedowns in the wake of the close outcome. Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) lost a controversial split decision to O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this...
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
Conor McGregor looks ripped as he’s put through sweaty workout in custom £80k Patek Philippe watch ahead of UFC return
CONOR MCGREGOR has been pictured looking ripped as he endured a tough workout while wearing an expensive Patek Philippe watch. The UFC star is not expected to return to the octagon until 2023 but that has not stopped him putting the hours in at the gym. He is currently pre-occupied...
CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva predictions: Five reasons why the UFC legend will be victorious on Showtime PPV
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is the biggest test to date in Paul's budding celebrity-meets-professional boxing career. The betting odds are flip-flopping between Paul and Silva, but some wires might be crossed. The two are set to throw down on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona on Showtime PPV. Paul has...
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'
Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
MMA Fighting
Anderson Silva’s coach respects Jake Paul, but says he’s biting off more than he can chew: ‘He will definitely be tested’
Will Anderson Silva ruin Jake Paul’s perfect boxing record on Saturday? Luiz Carlos Dorea, the man responsible for sharpening Silva’s boxing skills for nearly two decades, is confident in a knockout win for “The Spider,” even if he respects Paul’s abilities. Speaking on this week’s...
MMAmania.com
Video: Islam Makhachev MOBBED as UFC champ returns to hero’s welcome in Dagestan
To the victor belong the spoils. Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returned home to Dagestan where he was quickly engulfed by excited fans and media patiently awaiting his arrival. The king of the 155-pound mountain is just a couple of days removed from his career performance against Brazilian rival and former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.
overtimeheroics.net
Carlos Mota Replaces Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 63
The motto “hard work pays off” could not be more true for Carlos Mota. Carlos has been training for the day he would compete inside a UFC Octagon, and on short notice, Carlos Mota has a date – October 28, 2022. It seems to be the norm...
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
Sneak attack? Hasbulla says he will 'cause some problems' for Conor McGregor if he meets him
Hasbulla Magomedov plans to confront Conor McGregor if they ever meet. Hasbulla and McGregor have been oddly beefing online, but they can’t exactly settle their score, can they?. Although Hasbulla inked a UFC deal, he won’t get to face McGregor in a grudge match in the octagon. However, that...
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 63 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Kattar vs. Allen
The Octagon returns from its international voyage this weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) for Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC’s) latest show inside its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 63’s main event sees Arnold Allen attempt to finally punch his way into contention at Calvin Kattar’s expense, while Max Griffin battles Tim Means in a clash of Welterweight veterans. In addition, Contender Series graduate, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, makes his promotional debut opposite Jared Vanderaa.
Logan Paul Wants To Wrestle In India And Australia
Logan Paul wants to keep traveling the world with WWE. Paul is set to embark to Saudi Arabia to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown jewel. This will mark Paul's third match in WWE. He signed a multi-match deal with the company in July.
Report | Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo targeted for UFC 284 in Australia
The UFC is reportedly targeting Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo for February in Australia. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his title defense against TJ Dillashaw last Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 280, Sterling dominated the former champion and won by second-round TKO. The victory came after Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the contest.
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Spence-Crawford Fallout: “It Became Difficult For Al Haymon To Make That Fight”
Legendary promoter Bob Arum spoke with FightHype and let it be known where he stands on the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fallout that has disappointed much – if not all – of boxing fandom. It had been hoped that the two welterweight kingpins, both undefeated, would throw down before 2023. Suffice to say, the fight ain’t happening – at least not anytime soon. “I just think it became difficult,” Arum said of the negotiations, “because PBC (Premiere Boxing Champions) did a great job promoting Errol Spence, and Terence Crawford was in effect left without a promoter, and so it became difficult for (PBC honcho) Al Haymon to make that fight.”
Fightful
