Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
Clayton News Daily
'Yellowstone' Actor Goes Full Cowboy in New Photos From Fragrance Campaign
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is embracing cowboy energy in his latest Instagram post introducing his new partnership with Stetson Fragrances. The actor, 38—who stars as Kaye Dutton on the popular Western drama series—shared a series of shots to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 26, giving his followers a glimpse into the new campaign filmed at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In the photos, Grimes is seen sporting a stylish cowboy hat and denim button-up shirt, while riding a horse in one of the still shots.
Clayton News Daily
Kourtney Kardashian Details What Actually Happened at Las Vegas Wedding with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian is finally opening up about the last-minute Las Vegas nuptials between her and Travis Barker earlier this year. As we already know, the reality star, 43, said "I do" in an unlicensed wedding ceremony with Barker, 46, while they were in Sin City to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards back in April. While the two lovebirds later went on to officially marry in a romantic Italian ceremony the following month, Kardashian is finally giving us an inside look at what really went down at their impromptu Vegas ceremony.
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana! Video Weird ...
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's nascent sound, has died. - 'The Killer' - In 1956, Lewis struck out for Memphis, Tennessee -- the southern American city famous as a cradle of soul, blues and rock -- to link up with the producer Sam Phillips at Sun Records, who was instrumental in Presley's astronomical rise.
‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & LCD Soundsystem Go From Scene To Screen In NYC Indie Rock Doc
New York, a city responsible for bands such as The Velvet Underground, Blondie and Ramones, was a cultural wasteland by the late 90s and the wider music scene was pumping out shlock like Limp Bizkit and Hoobastank. As Adam Green says in the opening scenes of Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of nYc’s musical rebirth, “Maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands”. Then came The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more over the next ten years, turning the Lower East Side...
Olivia Wilde Embraces Retro Inspiration in Hooded Saint Laurent Look at Women in Film Honors Ceremony
Olivia Wilde arrived at the Women in Film Honors on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striking black ensemble. To celebrate her fellow women in the film industry and receive the event’s Crystal Award honoring women in media, Wilde wore an all-black Saint Laurent ensemble by Anthony Vaccarello, including a hooded crop top and a floor-length skirt.
Clayton News Daily
Peloton Pauses Use of Ye’s Music in Future Classes
Another company is distancing itself from Ye—the rapper and songwriter formerly known as Kanye West—following a string of antisemitic comments made by the artist. Peloton, the popular stationary workout bike company, has stopped using Ye’s music in its streaming classes indefinitely, per CNN. Pelobuddy, an unofficial website...
Clayton News Daily
'Survivor 43's' Elie Scott Digs into the "Mergatory" Baka Breakdown
At long last, Survivor 43 has arrived! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will bring you interviews with the castaway most recently voted off of the island. "I feel like I was made for Survivor. I kind of know how to hack things. I just feel like this is my environment. The social element of the game I knew I was gonna be good at, but I'm way better than I ever thought. And that's exactly where you want to be at the merge."
Clayton News Daily
‘Gossip Girl’ Sets Season 2 Premiere: See Michelle Trachtenberg Revive Georgina Sparks
Welcome back, Upper East Siders. You know you missed her. Michelle Trachtenberg is back as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl Season 2 on HBO Max. The streamer shared the first photo of her return along with its premiere date announcement on October 26. The first shot of the Gossip Girl reboot cast in the new episodes can be seen above.
Clayton News Daily
Skinny Rescue Pittie Turns Into A Chonk | The Dodo Foster Diaries
Watch this rescue pittie transform into the cutest chonk!. Special thanks to Beauregard, Alayna & Stephanie! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/-threelittlepittiesrescue & Instagram: https://thedo.do/ThreeLittlePittiesRescue. You can also donate here: https://thedo.do/donateTLPrescue. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with...
Clayton News Daily
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Jesse Williams Joins the Cast for Season 3
Hulu‘s starry comedy Only Murders in the Building is about to get even starrier as Grey’s Anatomy favorite Jesse Williams joins the cast for Season 3. According to Deadline, the actor known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery on ABC‘s long-running medical drama is switching things up for the Emmy-nominated series featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. The actor will play a recurring role as a documentarian who takes interest in the case Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin), and Oliver (Short) are investigating.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Clayton News Daily
Find Out What Meghan Markle's Net Worth Is in 2022
Back in July 2020, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made headlines when they bought a $14 million Santa Barbara property, surrounded by tiered rose gardens and cypress trees, that features nine bedrooms, 16 (!) bathrooms, a library, pool, gym, sauna, a tea house and a children's cottage. It's reportedly where they intend to raise their two kids, 3-year-old Archie Harrison and year-old Lilibet Diana, in order to give them as normal a life as possible. But what many royal-watchers may have been wondering when that real estate news broke was, Can they actually afford that?!
Clayton News Daily
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Won’t Premiere in 2023
Fans of HBO‘s House of the Dragon might become mad Targaryen kings and queens upon learning they will have to wait well over a year for another season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture that the series...
Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade
Gill Raddings has been a Hollywood stunt dog trainer for 25 years. In that time, she’s learned just about every trick of the trade. Recently, a 60 Second Doc profiled Raddings as she talked about the ins and outs of being one of cinema’s premier stunt dog trainers. The Premiere Stunt Dog Trainer Based out […] The post Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade appeared first on DogTime.
‘Armageddon Time’s James Gray To Direct Biopic Of Young John F Kennedy For Mad River Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: MadRiver Pictures has set James Gray to direct its untitled John F. Kennedy biopic, which will focus on JFK’s evolution from an unremarkable young man desperate to prove his mettle to his powerful father, into a WWII hero whose triumph over adversity hardened leadership skills that forged his path to the White House. Gray will rewrite a script that was first penned by Samuel Franco & Evan Kilgore, and the plan is to get underway next year. This comes as Focus Features today opens Armageddon Time, Gray’s coming of age film that premiered at Cannes last May and...
Comments / 0