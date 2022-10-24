Kourtney Kardashian is finally opening up about the last-minute Las Vegas nuptials between her and Travis Barker earlier this year. As we already know, the reality star, 43, said "I do" in an unlicensed wedding ceremony with Barker, 46, while they were in Sin City to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards back in April. While the two lovebirds later went on to officially marry in a romantic Italian ceremony the following month, Kardashian is finally giving us an inside look at what really went down at their impromptu Vegas ceremony.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO