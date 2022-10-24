Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Turning milder this weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After many areas started the day below freezing, numbers will recover fairly well today, but will only reach into the lower 50s for highs. Even milder air makes a return for the upcoming weekend. Expect some sunshine through thin clouds today. But overall, sunshine will win...
13 WHAM
Cooler for the next couple days
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Over the next couple days, temperatures will remain much cooler than where they have been recently. Sunshine will win out for much of the day today. But even with that sunshine, temperatures will remain quite chilly for this time of year. High temperatures will range from near 50 to the lower 50s. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 50s.
13 WHAM
Weather Extra: What are rainbow clouds?
The sky puts on a free shows nearly everyday in our area! Linwood was strolling through Webster park the other day and grabbed a picture of what appears to be a rainbow in the clouds! Why did this happen?. A rainbow cloud can occur because of something called cloud iridescence....
13 WHAM
Some showers make a return today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After experiencing some dry weather over these past few days, some showers will be on the way by this afternoon. Today will start off with some sunshine for many areas. Enjoy the sunshine while it's here. Clouds will be on the increase through the morning, and skies will remain mainly cloudy through the afternoon. Highs will reach near 70 today. There will be some showers arriving through the middle of the afternoon, and continuing into the early evening.
13 WHAM
Construction begins on Roc Holiday Village
Rochester, N.Y. — It's still October, and temperatures have been in the 60s and 70s this week, but signs of the holiday season are already taking shape downtown. Construction is now underway on Roc Holiday Village at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. The annual holiday festival is coming...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A Funny Story
Brighton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on artist Thelma Angel. She recently won best of show with her painting, titled "A Funny Story." Thelma is a resident at the Jewish Home of Rochester, which is proud of her work as part of this year's LeadingAge New York exhibit hosted by Jewish Senior Life.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: William Carter
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester member William Carter. After high school, Carter joined O'Connell Electric at the invitation of a company vice president and club board member. Carter jumped at the chance to accompany crews in recovery efforts in Florida,...
13 WHAM
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
13 WHAM
Town hall to address potential public takeover of RG&E
Rochester, N.Y. — In the midst of a nearly 20 percent rate hike proposed by Rochester Gas & Electric, a town hall event Thursday night will address the company's future. City Councilmember Mary Lupien and members of Metro Justice are hosting the town hall, to discuss the idea of a public takeover of RG&E. They believe the move could mean cheaper utility rates and more reliable service.
13 WHAM
East Rochester students learn valuable lesson in fire safety
East Rochester, N.Y. — Students learned life-saving lessons on fire safety Wednesday, as the East Rochester Fire Department teamed up with East Rochester schools. All second-grade students received a free smoke detector with a 10-year battery to bring home. The annual giveaway began in 2016 in memory of Tyler...
13 WHAM
Section V football playoffs set to kick off
Rochester, N.Y. — The postseason is here for football teams across Section V. The sectional playoffs kick off Friday with the quarterfinal round, with 56 teams competing across seven classifications this weekend. All but three games will be held Friday night, with the rest coming up Saturday afternoon. The...
13 WHAM
Town hall event to discuss turning RG&E into public utility
Rochester, N.Y. — City Council Vice President Mary Lupien and Metro Justice will host a town hall event Thursday to address the future of Rochester Gas and Electric. The meeting is meant for community members and leaders to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility. It comes as RG&E...
13 WHAM
Kanye West's comments spark concern in Rochester's Jewish community
Rochester, N.Y. — Antisemitic words from rapper Kanye West are prompting concerns among the Jewish community in the Rochester area and across the country. West's comments sparked outrage across the country and put the spotlight and hateful words. Demonstrators dangled antisemitic banners over a Los Angeles freeway in support...
13 WHAM
Evening With a "Vampire Hunter" and the Science of Homo Vampiris
Greg Cunningham, a professor at St. John Fisher University, will be playing the role of Dr. Lachlan MacLeod, a Victorian vampire hunter and scientist who has researched the fictional species homo vampiris. He will be sharing the results of his research and will pull examples from animals in nature to explain how vampire accomplish their deeds.
13 WHAM
Fiery tractor-trailer crash halts westbound traffic on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County between Exit 48 and Exit 48A Thursday. According to New York State Police, an investigation determined that a westbound tractor-trailer in the right lane hit a second tractor-trailer that was partially on the right shoulder at a reduced speed.
13 WHAM
WCSO asking for help finding missing teen
Wyoming County, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with locating a missing juvenile from the Town of Warsaw. Kaylin M. Calteaux is a 16-year-old girl who is 5'2", and weighs 116 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. Kaylin was last...
13 WHAM
Monroe Country Executive details first ever county Veterans Days parade
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the first ever Veterans Day Parade, expected to be held Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue and proceed to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Avenue in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.
13 WHAM
Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police said a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the driver...
13 WHAM
Local Vietnam veterans honored
Rochester, N.Y. — Ahead of Veterans Day, Rep. Joe Morelle awarded the Vietnam War commemorative lapel pin to eight local veterans Tuesday. "It is this country's responsibility and obligation to make sure that we're taken care of when we come home and we're welcomed and we're thanked," said Nick Stefanovic, director of Monroe County Veterans Services.
13 WHAM
Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend
Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
Comments / 0