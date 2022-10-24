Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After experiencing some dry weather over these past few days, some showers will be on the way by this afternoon. Today will start off with some sunshine for many areas. Enjoy the sunshine while it's here. Clouds will be on the increase through the morning, and skies will remain mainly cloudy through the afternoon. Highs will reach near 70 today. There will be some showers arriving through the middle of the afternoon, and continuing into the early evening.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO