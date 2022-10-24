The Oxford Artists’ Guild will be holding two events to show off and sell original art from local artists. The Fall Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Powerhouse. Unique, original art from local artists will be for sale with works available in all price ranges. In addition, prints and artwork from the late Janet Barnes will be on hand. Proceeds from the sales of her works go to fund a scholarship in her honor.

