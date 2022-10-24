Read full article on original website
OHS Librarian Awarded Scholarship for Dedication, Service to Library Education
Oxford High School librarian Amanda Osborne has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the University of Southern Mississippi Beta Phi Mu-Beta Psi Marsha Case Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually based on the achievement of a library school faculty member for distinguished service and dedication to library education. The Beta Phi...
UM Professor, MS Constitution Expert Dies; Visitation Today
University of Mississippi Professor Emeritus John W. Winkle III died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Regional One trauma center after a sudden brain hemorrhage. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford today. The funeral is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Oxford-University United Methodist Church.
Abbeville School Unveils Offical Historic Marker
A historical marker was placed at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center campus – the two former schools that served the African American children in Abbeville before the integration of schools. The former school buildings were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019, and placed in the...
Plenty of Halloween Events Planned for the Rest of the Week in Oxford
There is no shortage of Halloween events in Oxford this week. From trunk-or-treats to full-blown fall festivals, Oxford children will have more than their fair share of spooky, sugary fun. Halloween events started last weekend and are continuing throughout the week leading up to Halloween on Monday. Events today include...
Oxford Artists’ Guild to Host Two Events Showing Off Members’ Artwork
The Oxford Artists’ Guild will be holding two events to show off and sell original art from local artists. The Fall Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Powerhouse. Unique, original art from local artists will be for sale with works available in all price ranges. In addition, prints and artwork from the late Janet Barnes will be on hand. Proceeds from the sales of her works go to fund a scholarship in her honor.
Ole Miss Launches Search for New Volleyball Coach
Ole Miss and head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth have mutually agreed to part ways, as announced Thursday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Rebel assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. “With the accomplishments we experienced during her...
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Host Delta State for an Exhibition
Ole Miss women’s basketball team gears up for the upcoming 2022-23 season with an exhibition match against the Delta State Statesman on Friday. The tip-off is set for 6 p.m. inside the SJB Pavilion with free admission. Ole Miss is coming off of a historic run last season with...
Ole Miss Cross Country’s Aiden Britt Named SEC Co-Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Ole Miss cross country sophomore Aiden Britt has been named the SEC Co-Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday afternoon. Britt – a sophomore native of Lebanon, Tennessee – owns a 4.0 GPA in mechanical engineering. This season, he has run in all four meets for the Rebels, leading Ole Miss with a fourth-place finish at the Memphis Twilight at a four-mile best of 19:56.2. Britt also ran a career-best 8K time of 24:31.4 to finish fourth at the SEC Preview at home on Sept. 16.
Ole Miss’ Madison Scott Tabbed Preseason Second-Team All-SEC, Team Chosen Eighth
Junior forward Madison Scott has been named a member of the coaches Preseason Second-Team All-SEC team while the Rebels were selected to finish eighth overall, the conference announced Wednesday. Ole Miss was chosen eighth in the coaches’ poll, following a fifth-place selection last week in the media poll for its...
Regional News: Two Arrested for Separate Embezzlement Schemes in Marshall County￼
State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office served two individuals Tuesday in Marshall County with demand letters and indictments after local grand jury proceedings. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases. Walker...
Watkins Looking Ahead to Take on the Aggies
Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins met with the media following practice on Tuesday. The Rebels are preparing for a trip to College Station, to take on Texas A&M. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) is coming off its first loss of the season after a 45-20 to the LSU Tigers. The Rebels opened the game taking a 17-3 advantage over the Bayou Bengals in Death Valley.
Ole Miss Volleyball Takes on Mississippi State
Ole Miss volleyball travels down to the Golden Triangle on Wednesday to take on in-state rival Mississippi State to close out the month of October. The first serve is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU. Ole Miss (9-10, 5-4 SEC) is coming off back-to-back wins over...
