ffxnow.com
New report shows Vienna is losing its trees
Over the last ten years, Vienna has been steadily losing its tree canopy. In an assessment report submitted to the Vienna Town Council earlier this month, staff found that the city’s tree canopy cover has been reduced by approximately 163 acres — or 13% — since 2011.
ffxnow.com
County gives go-ahead for new Taco Bell in Reston
The county has officially okayed a new and improved Taco Bell in Reston. At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, officials unanimously gave the green light to demolish the existing Taco Bell on Roger Bacon Drive just off Wiehle Avenue and replace it with a modern version with an additional drive-thru lane. At just over 2,700 square feet, the restaurant will also be slightly larger than the previous iteration.
ffxnow.com
Kung Fu Tea finally starts brewing on Richmond Highway
The boba tea franchise opened its newest location in Penn Daw earlier this week. It’s next to the also newly opened Crab Cab and across the parking lot from Krispy Kreme. Store employees told FFXnow an official grand opening is set for next month. FFXnow first reported that Kung...
ffxnow.com
Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
ffxnow.com
CBD store to open in Rose Hill Shopping Center in Alexandria
A new CBD retail store is set to open in Alexandria’s Rose Hill Shopping Center this week. Healthy Vibez CBD, a health and wellness store for CBD products, will hold its grand opening on Friday (Oct. 28). The store will sell CBD beauty products, crafted drinks, health bars, vapes, and more.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
County Prosecutor Often Sought Suspects’ Detention — “Fairfax County’s top prosecutor, who has faced criticism for practices some view as too lenient, released data Wednesday showing that his office recommended people accused of violent crimes be denied bail at 76 percent of hearings but that judges did so only about half the time.” [The Washington Post]
ffxnow.com
County officially approves paying additional $40 million for Silver Line Phase II
As the county officially approves paying an additional $40 million to finish the Silver Line Phase II, fare evasion continues to irk supervisors. At yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county followed through on the transportation committee’s recommendation last month to pay an additional $40.25 million to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for the completion of the Silver Line Phase II.
arlnow.com
A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington
A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
ffxnow.com
Alexandria man convicted of driving more than 100 mph, severely injuring motorcyclist
An Alexandria man was convicted today (Thursday) for driving more than 100 mph and severely injuring a motorcyclist on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Menyelek Maynard, 26, was driving his Toyota Camry at more than double the speed limit on April 8 when he hit a 20-year-old motorcyclist, according to court records.
ffxnow.com
Town of Herndon explores rebranding itself as ‘next generation’ small town
Town of Herndon officials are mulling the town’s first rebranding effort in ten years. The move — last discussed at a Herndon Town Council meeting earlier this month — comes as phase two of the Silver Line opens by Thanksgiving. The rebranding package characterized the town as...
ffxnow.com
Toll increase on Dulles Toll Road, no-cash policy nears final vote next month
A plan to increase tolls on the Dulles Toll Road and eliminate the option to pay by cash is barreling towards approval next month. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is expected to vote on the toll increase at a Nov. 16 meeting, a spokesperson told FFXnow. At a meeting late...
Falls Church News-Press
15 Story Building Will Be F.C.’s Tallest By Far
Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan quipped at this week’s Falls Church Chamber of Commerce social mixer that he wondered if City residents were paying sufficient attention to the action taken by the Council this Monday night in the form of a unanimous approval for modifications to the Trammel Crow company’s senior housing project that will go up on the West End property now under development.
alxnow.com
Potomac Yard Metro station hits major milestone after earlier plans derailed by delays
After a series of delays, there’s finally a positive milestone for the Potomac Yard Metro station. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) tweeted this morning that the first test train has gone through the station. “Major milestone in our efforts to complete the work for the new station,” WMATA...
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
alxnow.com
New Duke Street development replacing car dealership with affordable housing
The Beyer Land Rover dealership at 2712 Duke Street could soon be replaced with a new 94-unit affordable housing development (item 9). The project, Witter Place, is being put together by Community Housing Partners (CHP). The Virginia-based non-profit has worked in affordable housing development since 1975, but this is CHP’s first project in Alexandria.
arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep
A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
ffxnow.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Route 7
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Leesburg Pike late last night. The crash happened on the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Police said that the striking car fled the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
