ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

New report shows Vienna is losing its trees

Over the last ten years, Vienna has been steadily losing its tree canopy. In an assessment report submitted to the Vienna Town Council earlier this month, staff found that the city’s tree canopy cover has been reduced by approximately 163 acres — or 13% — since 2011.
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

County gives go-ahead for new Taco Bell in Reston

The county has officially okayed a new and improved Taco Bell in Reston. At this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, officials unanimously gave the green light to demolish the existing Taco Bell on Roger Bacon Drive just off Wiehle Avenue and replace it with a modern version with an additional drive-thru lane. At just over 2,700 square feet, the restaurant will also be slightly larger than the previous iteration.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Kung Fu Tea finally starts brewing on Richmond Highway

The boba tea franchise opened its newest location in Penn Daw earlier this week. It’s next to the also newly opened Crab Cab and across the parking lot from Krispy Kreme. Store employees told FFXnow an official grand opening is set for next month. FFXnow first reported that Kung...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons

A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
TYSONS, VA
ffxnow.com

CBD store to open in Rose Hill Shopping Center in Alexandria

A new CBD retail store is set to open in Alexandria’s Rose Hill Shopping Center this week. Healthy Vibez CBD, a health and wellness store for CBD products, will hold its grand opening on Friday (Oct. 28). The store will sell CBD beauty products, crafted drinks, health bars, vapes, and more.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

County Prosecutor Often Sought Suspects’ Detention — “Fairfax County’s top prosecutor, who has faced criticism for practices some view as too lenient, released data Wednesday showing that his office recommended people accused of violent crimes be denied bail at 76 percent of hearings but that judges did so only about half the time.” [The Washington Post]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

County officially approves paying additional $40 million for Silver Line Phase II

As the county officially approves paying an additional $40 million to finish the Silver Line Phase II, fare evasion continues to irk supervisors. At yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the county followed through on the transportation committee’s recommendation last month to pay an additional $40.25 million to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) for the completion of the Silver Line Phase II.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

A rash of chases by Fairfax and state police have sped through Arlington

A number of police chases initiated outside the county have careened through Arlington this month. An armed robbery last Tuesday at the Home Depot in Seven Corners resulted in a police chase up I-395 before the driver got stuck in traffic approaching the 14th Street Bridge and tried to escape on foot at the exit for the GW Parkway.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

15 Story Building Will Be F.C.’s Tallest By Far

Falls Church City Council member Phil Duncan quipped at this week’s Falls Church Chamber of Commerce social mixer that he wondered if City residents were paying sufficient attention to the action taken by the Council this Monday night in the form of a unanimous approval for modifications to the Trammel Crow company’s senior housing project that will go up on the West End property now under development.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
alxnow.com

New Duke Street development replacing car dealership with affordable housing

The Beyer Land Rover dealership at 2712 Duke Street could soon be replaced with a new 94-unit affordable housing development (item 9). The project, Witter Place, is being put together by Community Housing Partners (CHP). The Virginia-based non-profit has worked in affordable housing development since 1975, but this is CHP’s first project in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. man dead after driving motorcycle into Jeep

A Fairfax County man died after he drove his motorcycle into a Jeep on West Ox Road Wednesday night, police said. Fairfax County police identified the motorcyclist as 27-year-old Andrew Dearing of Fairfax. According to police, he’s the 14th person who was not a pedestrian to die on Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Route 7

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Leesburg Pike late last night. The crash happened on the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Police said that the striking car fled the area. The pedestrian was pronounced dead...
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy