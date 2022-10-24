Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton, a lifetime resident of the Gila Valley, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, at the age of 92. Dorothy was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Bridger, Montana to Journal Vaughn Palmer and Grace Etta Stevens Palmer. Dorothy had two sisters and three brothers. She attended school in Pima, Arizona and married Norace Whitecotton on July 24, 1946, and moved to Thatcher, Arizona, where Dorothy and Norace raised two girls and two boys.

