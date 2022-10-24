Read full article on original website
Jail Booking Report for October 17 – 24
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Oct. 17 – 24, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. October...
Greenlee still electing Superior Court Judge
CLIFTON – Don’t worry Greenlee County, you are still electing your own Superior Court Judge in this year’s General Election on Nov. 8. In fact, a good many have probably already checked their ballots. On Tuesday, a Graham County radio station’s website ran a “news” article regarding...
Obituary for Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton
Dorothy Jean Palmer Whitecotton, a lifetime resident of the Gila Valley, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, at the age of 92. Dorothy was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Bridger, Montana to Journal Vaughn Palmer and Grace Etta Stevens Palmer. Dorothy had two sisters and three brothers. She attended school in Pima, Arizona and married Norace Whitecotton on July 24, 1946, and moved to Thatcher, Arizona, where Dorothy and Norace raised two girls and two boys.
Obituary for Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas
Heaven gained an angel . . . Frances “Kika” Parra Casillas passed away peacefully with family around her at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center on Oct. 19, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born to her loving parents, Pete and Maria Parra, on May 6, 1934.
Gila Valley Arts Council presents: Nobuntu
SAFFORD – The Gila Valley Arts Council is proud to present directly from Zimbabwe, Africa, Nobuntu, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, starting at 7 p.m. at the David M. Player Center for the Arts. Nobuntu’s fifth U.S. tour, which kicked off in October, included their Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C. debut for a very enthusiastic audience.
Space X Falcon 9 rocket California launch seen in Graham and Greenlee counties
Photo By Space X: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 53 Starlink internet satellites from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Oct. 27, 2022. Company reportedly launched 53 Starlink satellites. By Jon Johnson. GRAHAM AND GREENLEE COUNTIES – The skies over Graham and Greenlee counties were illuminated with a...
Watch Morenci versus Pima football live stream
MORENCI – This one is for all the marbles in the 2A Salt Region as overall 2A Conference No. 1 Morenci (4-0 region, 9-0 overall) will face overall 2A Conference No. 2 Pima (4-0 region, 8-1 overall) at “The Hill” on Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 7 p.m. The winner will be the 2A Salt Region Champion. Watch the live stream here.
