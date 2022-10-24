Elaine then became a Nursing Home Administrator and continued working in that field up until 1997 when she purchased Scarbers Grocery in Huxley, Texas. In 2001 she sold the store to her kids, Tammy and Tim Brown. Elaine continued working at Scarbers until its closure, in December 2015. Elaine cherished every customer and friend she made throughout her years working there. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She also loved her grandchildren’s friends as if they were her own. Nanny’s favorite thing in life was watching Austin and Bailey play their various sports while cheering them on as loudly as she could, never missing a game. They were the light of her life. Nanny was a wonderful, caring person that touched the hearts of many and will deeply be missed by all.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO