KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo has snipped the ribbon on a new home on the south side, not because it’s new, but because of what it represents. It’s really three homes, a conventional structure with two apartments, and a detached garage with a third unit upstairs. Matt Milcarek with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services says his agency will rent out these units, but they hope future projects will be owner occupied.

