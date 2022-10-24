Read full article on original website
Possible prison time for Portage man police say attacked FedEx driver
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Portage man is possibly facing prison time after charges were authorized Thursday, October 27 in connection to an attack on a Federal Express driver, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The incident happened back on August 27th on Bruning Street when...
Coldwater man charged with shooting woman with air rifle
COLDWATER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting and injuring a woman with and air rifle. According to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office, Richard Stolte was arraigned Tuesday, October 25 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony firearm and third-offense domestic violence.
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Police arrest suspect in fatal Tuesday shooting of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police have arrested a suspect they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a Battle Creek man on Tuesday, October 25. According to Battle Creek police, a charge on the suspect is expected to be submitted in the next few days. 36-year-old...
Vehicle crashes into BC home, two occupants pronounced dead at the scene
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Two persons were pronounced dead at the scene Thursday evening when the vehicle they were in crashed into a house in the area of North Washington Avenue and Parkway Drive. Battle Creek Police say the crash happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. and that both...
Barry County accident kills one, injures three
HASTINGS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan State Police continue to investigate an accident late Wednesday night that killed a Hastings area teen. Troopers from the Wayland Post were called to the area of Maple Grove Rd. and Foster Rd. in Baltimore Township after 11 pm Wednesday, and found a vehicle that had left the road and overturned in a nearby corn field.
September 11 Three Rivers home explosion caused by butane
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have identified the cause of a home explosion in Three Rivers that happened back on Sunday, September 11. According to police records, the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane, which was believed to be used to excrete THC from marijuana which is extremely flammable and can cause explosions.
Dowagiac among nine Michigan communities receiving nearly $15 million to upgrade water systems
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on Tuesday, October 25 to announce that nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements, with the city of Dowagiac in Cass County being one of the recipients.
Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
Kalamazoo Public Schools making progress in academic recovery from the pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education Thursday night got an update on efforts to help students recover academically from the pandemic, and learned they will soon be getting some extra help. Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri says their three year master plan is on...
City of Kalamazoo holds ribbon cutting for new affordable home project
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo has snipped the ribbon on a new home on the south side, not because it’s new, but because of what it represents. It’s really three homes, a conventional structure with two apartments, and a detached garage with a third unit upstairs. Matt Milcarek with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services says his agency will rent out these units, but they hope future projects will be owner occupied.
