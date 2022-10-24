ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
go955.com

Possible prison time for Portage man police say attacked FedEx driver

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Portage man is possibly facing prison time after charges were authorized Thursday, October 27 in connection to an attack on a Federal Express driver, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The incident happened back on August 27th on Bruning Street when...
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

Coldwater man charged with shooting woman with air rifle

COLDWATER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Coldwater man has been charged with assault after allegedly shooting and injuring a woman with and air rifle. According to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office, Richard Stolte was arraigned Tuesday, October 25 on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony firearm and third-offense domestic violence.
COLDWATER, MI
go955.com

Barry County accident kills one, injures three

HASTINGS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Michigan State Police continue to investigate an accident late Wednesday night that killed a Hastings area teen. Troopers from the Wayland Post were called to the area of Maple Grove Rd. and Foster Rd. in Baltimore Township after 11 pm Wednesday, and found a vehicle that had left the road and overturned in a nearby corn field.
HASTINGS, MI
go955.com

September 11 Three Rivers home explosion caused by butane

THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Authorities have identified the cause of a home explosion in Three Rivers that happened back on Sunday, September 11. According to police records, the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane, which was believed to be used to excrete THC from marijuana which is extremely flammable and can cause explosions.
THREE RIVERS, MI
go955.com

Dowagiac among nine Michigan communities receiving nearly $15 million to upgrade water systems

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) on Tuesday, October 25 to announce that nine communities around Michigan have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds to make necessary water-related infrastructure improvements, with the city of Dowagiac in Cass County being one of the recipients.
DOWAGIAC, MI
go955.com

Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
go955.com

City of Kalamazoo holds ribbon cutting for new affordable home project

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Kalamazoo has snipped the ribbon on a new home on the south side, not because it’s new, but because of what it represents. It’s really three homes, a conventional structure with two apartments, and a detached garage with a third unit upstairs. Matt Milcarek with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services says his agency will rent out these units, but they hope future projects will be owner occupied.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy