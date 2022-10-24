Read full article on original website
The star-studded history behind the Annenberg Community Beach House
This Santa Monica beachside space was once a sprawling mansion for actress, producer and philanthropist Marion Davies and media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Day Hikes Near Los Angeles: Hiking Trails You Can’t Miss!
Los Angeles is a mecca for many things: the entertainment business and celebrity sightings, all the green juice and avocado toast your heart could fancy, and miles of sandy beaches, just to name a few. Sunny nearly year-round, in LA you can head west and hit the beach or head...
theoccidentalnews.com
103-year-old gas station sparks preservation debate in Eagle Rock
A 103-year-old gas station, located on the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard, was recently purchased along with its neighboring property by Nick Wing of the Paradigm Collective. The small, 14-foot wide building is known as the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station and has been located in Eagle Rock for the past 91 years, when it was moved from its original location, according to the Eastsider LA. President and secretary of the Eagle Rock Historical Society David Dellinger, who also works as ITS systems administrator at Occidental, nominated the gas station to become a Historical Cultural Monument (HCM), which would make it worthy of preservation by the Cultural Heritage Commission. Dellinger said the station is special because it is the last of its kind in LA.
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
LA Animal Services unveils new website
Los Angeles Animal Services unveiled a revamped website Wednesday that officials said will make it easier for people to find a furry friend to adopt or foster, locate lost pets, apply or renew an animal license online, find upcoming adoption events and learn about alternatives to surrendering a pet to a shelter.
wasteadvantagemag.com
OC Waste & Recycling Offers Free Compost to Orange County Residents on November 5th
OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) announces a county-wide Compost Giveaway at Bee Canyon Greenery (Frank R. Bowerman Landfill), Valencia Greenery (Olinda Alpha Landfill) and Capistrano Greenery (Prima Deshecha Landfill). Orange County residents can pick up free compost on Saturday, November 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while supplies last.
PLANetizen
How the 'Builder's Remedy' Is Disrupting Planning and Development in California
The extent of California's 'Builder's Remedy' will be tested in Santa Monica, among other cities that failed to meet the state's standards for the Regional Housing Needs Assessment process in 2022. | Gert Hochmuth / Shutterstock. One of the biggest stories in planning anywhere in the country right now is...
signalscv.com
City approves shade structures, parking rule changes
Santa Clarita City Council members approved a slew of items Tuesday night, including the purchase of shade structures for Pacific Crest Park, changes to parking rules and more. Council members approved the items under consent calendar. According to the agenda, the city will purchase shade structures for Pacific Crest Park,...
The shadiest thing WeHo has ever done
The City of West Hollywood is hosting a Tree Giveaway program for participants to receive one tree and one water bag free of charge. The City’s Tree Giveaway program webpage features information about the program and application process, as well as educational information about how to plant and maintain these young trees. The deadline to apply for the City’s Tree Giveaway program is Thursday, December 1, 2022 in order to provide City staff sufficient time to acquire the trees. The Tree Giveaway program application is located on the program webpage and via this link: https://wehoforms.seamlessdocs.com/f/WeHoTrees.
PLANetizen
Los Angeles Subway Work Halted Amid Serious Safety Lapses
“Serious safety concerns” halted construction on the long-awaited Purple Line Extension in Los Angeles, a subway line decades in the making that would run from downtown to the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. As Rachel Uranga reports in the Los Angeles Times, “Workers have fallen off ladders, crushed fingers, slipped in mud, been struck by falling slurry and hit in the face by a failed hose.”
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
newsantaana.com
OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes
TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022
November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
Great White Shark Photobombs California Surfer During Competition
See the 'rare' photo here.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Thousands flock to BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to celebrate Diwali
Dressed in traditional attire, devotees showed up to the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills to pray and give thanks during the one of the religion's most important festivals, Diwali."It's a time where we celebrate past achievements, value what we have here in our present, our friends and family, and refresh our minds before the future," said volunteer Aashi Patel. "We call our temple a Mandir. Mandir means a place where your minds become still. 'Man' meaning mind [and] 'dir' meaning still."On this holiday, the devotees started early baking food, both savory and sweet, to place as offerings before the...
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank
(Los Angeles County, CA) - A trip to Malibu is an excellent day out from the big smoke. Although, let's say it's not easy to find good food that won't break the bank. If you didn't already, the first thing to know is that most of the excellent food options in Malibu are seriously expensive. The second thing is that even if you find a reasonably priced place, it's only sometimes going to be very good.
