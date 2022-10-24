A 103-year-old gas station, located on the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard, was recently purchased along with its neighboring property by Nick Wing of the Paradigm Collective. The small, 14-foot wide building is known as the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station and has been located in Eagle Rock for the past 91 years, when it was moved from its original location, according to the Eastsider LA. President and secretary of the Eagle Rock Historical Society David Dellinger, who also works as ITS systems administrator at Occidental, nominated the gas station to become a Historical Cultural Monument (HCM), which would make it worthy of preservation by the Cultural Heritage Commission. Dellinger said the station is special because it is the last of its kind in LA.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO