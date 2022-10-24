Read full article on original website
Brown County Inmate Back in Custody After Walking Off Work Detail
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at approximately 2:23 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office had an inmate, Sergio Castillo, assigned to a work crew at the Precinct 3 County barn, walk away from his work detail. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, along with Early Police Department, Brownwood Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, began a man hunt for Castillo. At 2:59 pm, Castillo was located on Hwy 183 S., where he was taken into custody without any further incident. Castillo will be charged with Escape from Custody, a Third Degree Felony.
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger posted the following on Facebook Monday morning:. On the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star, Texas for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Todd Ireland was arrested and taken into custody. He was placed in the Eastland County Jail on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence. Any further information is still under investigation and cannot be released at this time. I would like to personally thank Texas DPS Troopers Adam Constancio and Michael West, Texas Ranger Bo Brown, Rising Star Fire Department, and Eastland County Medics for their assistance to the deputies and the family.
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle found at fault for hitting bus transporting inmates in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus. In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections […]
Brown and Coleman Counties Winter Beef Cattle Program set for Nov. 15
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service Coleman and Brown Counties are hosting a Winter Beef Cattle Program on Tuesday, November 15th at the Coleman Livestock Auction located at HWY 84, Coleman, TX. Registration will begin at 10:30am and program will begin at 11:00am. There is a $10 registration fee if RSVP by November 9th and $20 thereafter both payable at the door. A noon meal will be provided.
Brown County 4-H News: Oct. 27
October 30 – Brown 4-H Sheep & Goat Meeting 5:00pm at the Youth Fair Barns. November 7 – Major Stock Show and Youth Fair Entry Night 4pm – 8pm at the Extension Office. 8 – Deadline to Enter Fort Worth & Sandhills Stock Show. 10 –...
700 turn out in Brown County for first day of early voting ahead of Nov. 8 election
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported 700 early votes were cast Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justice Places 3, 5, and 9, and Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Places 5 and 6.
2,840 ballots cast through four days of early voting
Thursday marked the fourth day with at least 700 ballots cast in early voting, as 704 Brown County residents went the polls. After four days, the number of early votes stand at 2,840. All early voting will take place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St.,...
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
26 positive COVID results in the last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 26 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 26 positives this week, 1 were PCR, and 25 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 8 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
City Council approves repairs to Massey Sports Complex, improvements at Coggin Park
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council unanimously authorized City Manager Emily Crawford to sign an agreement with USA Shade for the installation of canopies at the Sports Complex to replace shade structures damaged in a May 24. A total of 52 of the 66 canopies at the...
Lake Brownwood nearing 8 feet below spillway, Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan
Earlier this week, Lake Brownwood was reported at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
Janice Ann Brown, 76, of Brownwood
Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX Monday, October...
Carolyn Lynn Schwartz
Funeral services for Carolyn Lynn Schwartz, 65, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Chapel in Goldthwaite. Burial will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the funeral home. She passed away...
GSM’s Abundant Living – Simple Giving Chili Luncheon slated for Nov. 2
Take Aim Against Hunger with the Abundant Living –Simple Giving Chili Luncheon Wednesday, November 2, at Teddy’s located at 102 Fisk Avenue in Downtown Brownwood. From 11:30 a.m. —1 p.m. come enjoy chili and all the fixings while supporting the Good Samaritan Ministries Deer Project. Proceeds from the luncheon will help cover processing costs.
Why the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. has no plans to retire soon
Robert Henry Johnson, DDS, is believed to be the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. at 90 years old. He spoke with CBS affiliate KWTX Oct. 25 about why he has continued practicing dentistry. Dr. Johnson was born outside of Goldthwaite, Texas, in 1931. He told the news station he...
