ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Leslie Jordan, Comedian And Emmy-Winning 'Will & Grace' Actor, Dies At 67

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tT0Np_0iksvQjI00

Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, has died at 67.

The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, multiple outlets report.

TMZ was first to report the news. ET has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Jordan's rep for comment.

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, the outlets reported.

Days before his death, an eyewitness tells ET that they saw Jordan pickup up a prescription at CVS in West Hollywood. He left the store holding a couple small prescription bags with the orders stapled to them, the eyewitness says.

In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for his role as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, the latter of which marks his latest role.

On the film side, Jordan had roles in The Help and Sordid Lives. Jordan was also a theater actor having appeared in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and The Lucky Guy.

According to his IMDb page, Jordan was signed on to two upcoming projects -- Strangers in a Strange Land, a film that's currently in post-production, and Ron, a movie that's in pre-production.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan went viral for his at-home Instagram videos. He most recently posted to the platform on Sunday, one day before his death, sharing a video of himself singing.

A second eyewitness tells ET that, when they bumped into Jordan at Starbucks last month, and told him that his Instagram posts brought them joy, the comedian couldn’t have been sweeter or more grateful for the compliment. According to the second eyewitness, Jordan's spirits were high and from what they could tell and his health seemed to be in good condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Olivia Wilde Embraces Retro Inspiration in Hooded Saint Laurent Look at Women in Film Honors Ceremony

Olivia Wilde arrived at the Women in Film Honors on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striking black ensemble. To celebrate her fellow women in the film industry and receive the event’s Crystal Award honoring women in media, Wilde wore an all-black Saint Laurent ensemble by Anthony Vaccarello, including a hooded crop top and a floor-length skirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, a kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's nascent sound, has died. - 'The Killer' - In 1956, Lewis struck out for Memphis, Tennessee -- the southern American city famous as a cradle of soul, blues and rock -- to link up with the producer Sam Phillips at Sun Records, who was instrumental in Presley's astronomical rise.
TENNESSEE STATE
DogTime

Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade

Gill Raddings has been a Hollywood stunt dog trainer for 25 years. In that time, she’s learned just about every trick of the trade. Recently, a 60 Second Doc profiled Raddings as she talked about the ins and outs of being one of cinema’s premier stunt dog trainers. The Premiere Stunt Dog Trainer Based out […] The post Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade appeared first on DogTime.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy