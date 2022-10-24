Leslie Jordan, Comedian And Emmy-Winning 'Will & Grace' Actor, Dies At 67

Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, has died at 67.

The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, multiple outlets report.

TMZ was first to report the news. ET has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Jordan's rep for comment.

Jordan was driving Monday morning when it's suspected he had a medical emergency and crashed into the side of the building, the outlets reported.

Days before his death, an eyewitness tells ET that they saw Jordan pickup up a prescription at CVS in West Hollywood. He left the store holding a couple small prescription bags with the orders stapled to them, the eyewitness says.

In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for his role as Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. Throughout his career, he also appeared on shows including Boston Legal, Reba, Desperate Housewives, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat, the latter of which marks his latest role.

On the film side, Jordan had roles in The Help and Sordid Lives. Jordan was also a theater actor having appeared in My Trip Down the Pink Carpet and The Lucky Guy.

According to his IMDb page, Jordan was signed on to two upcoming projects -- Strangers in a Strange Land, a film that's currently in post-production, and Ron, a movie that's in pre-production.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan went viral for his at-home Instagram videos. He most recently posted to the platform on Sunday, one day before his death, sharing a video of himself singing.

A second eyewitness tells ET that, when they bumped into Jordan at Starbucks last month, and told him that his Instagram posts brought them joy, the comedian couldn’t have been sweeter or more grateful for the compliment. According to the second eyewitness, Jordan's spirits were high and from what they could tell and his health seemed to be in good condition.