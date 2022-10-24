Read full article on original website
Related
Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
North Dakota's Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Can These Weeds Put A Halt To A Carbine?
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While ND might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live.
"Super weed" found in 3 more North Dakota counties
BISMARCK, N.D. — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties.That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called "super weed," also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, The Bismarck Tribune reported."We think it's a very significant threat to our growers and ranchers," said Tom Peters, an agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and the University of Minnesota.Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as seven feet, even as much as 3...
KFYR-TV
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
kvrr.com
Wrigley says North Dakota cannot require proof of citizenship to vote
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the State of North Dakota cannot require proof of citizenship to participate in North Dakota elections. Wrigley’s opinion was issued Thursday following a formal request to clarify state law by Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick. “Your inquiry arose...
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
There's just something about a clever pun that can make the miles fly by
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman shares her story of human trafficking, hopes to help others
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is called the “modern day slavery.” It involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to make another person work or engage in sex, and it happens in North Dakota. The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has worked to help more than 650 victims of human trafficking since 2016. Most were North Dakota residents, and most trafficking is “familial,” meaning a family member is the trafficker.
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
KFYR-TV
No voter fraud in North Dakota, Auditor’s office finds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voter fraud is almost certainly a non-issue in North Dakota, according to the State Auditor’s office. They just released a review of the state’s election system, in which auditors determined it’s “exceptionally” unlikely the results of an election in North Dakota could be fraudulently influenced.
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #10!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
KFYR-TV
Energy and Manufacturing Career Fair held at Bismarck State College
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For decades, the oil and manufacturing industries have created lots of jobs in North Dakota. Bismarck State College hosted a career fair Wednesday for those seeking jobs in those industries. When it comes to job choices in North Dakota, energy and manufacturing are the second largest...
KFYR-TV
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota had 3,317 job openings in Burleigh and Morton County in September. The agency says North Dakota’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average. The Kirkwood Mall is full of businesses looking to hire more employees. Tammy Wahl, the owner of...
KFYR-TV
New rubber wells for downtown trees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trees in downtown Bismarck are getting a makeover. The traditional steel grates around the trees are being removal and replaced with recycled rubber. The new pavement will allow water to filtrate for the trees and keep the site free of unwanted leaves and grass. These will be low maintenance and ADA complaint. Other areas in Bismarck may be considered for the switch over to the rubber as well.
2022 North Dakota Governor’s Main Street Awards recipients announced
A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluates entries to determine final awards.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
Woman finds opioid recovery at Bismarck treatment center
One mother in Bismarck says she needed help getting off pain pills. And she found it at a new treatment center in Bismarck.
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
Comments / 0