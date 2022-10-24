The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team suffered a blow on Friday morning with the announcement that veteran center Sedona Prince would undergo season-ending surgery on her elbow that will end her career with the team. Prince, a redshirt senior, entered the year with only one remaining year of eligibility at the college level, and the team says that the will exhaust that remaining year to focus on pursuing a professional career. According to a release from the team, Prince “has chosen to leave school to focus on rehabilitation and recovery with elbow specialists.” “I’m heartbroken,” stated Prince in a release from the team....

EUGENE, OR ・ 17 MINUTES AGO