Murdered 5-Year-Old’s Stepmom Ratted on Estranged Hubby in June, Cops Say
Three months before Harmony Montgomery’s father was charged in the 5-year-old’s murder, her stepmother pointed the finger at her estranged husband—and claimed she’d been encouraged to lie to police.In court documents filed this week in connection with a separate firearms case against Adam Montgomery, prosecutors reveal a June 3 interview they had with his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. During that interview, Kayla alleged that Montgomery had murdered Harmony in December 2019—about two years before she was reported missing in New Hampshire.“Kayla also said that [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically...
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Mother Wanted In Connection With Dead Boy Who Was Found In A Suitcase
The Indiana State Police have identified the body of a young boy who was found in a suitcase that was dumped on the side of the road in rural Washington County. The boy was identified as five-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan, and authorities are trying to locate his mother, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, in connection with his death. She is facing charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.
Woman Says Her Late Father Was A Serial Killer Who Murdered 70 People
A woman is claiming her late father was one of the most prolific serial killers in American history, responsible for the deaths of 50 to 70 women during a span of more than 30 years. Lucy Studey, who chose to have herself identified publicly, told Newsweek that her father, Donald...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Second Rubio Canvass Attack Suspect Bonds Out Of Jail
The second man nabbed in the attack of a Marco Rubio canvasser is free on bond. 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova faces an aggravated battery charge and is under a stay away order until his next hearing meaning he can have no contact with the victim-in person, writing or social media. Casanova and Javier Lopez are accused of punching the victim, throwing him to the ground and kicking his head during a fight over a blocked sidewalk in Hialeah where he was passing out flyers for Rubio and DeSantis. Police say there's no indication the attack was politically motivated, but the victim claims Casanova told him he couldn't pass him because he's a Republican.
High School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with Florida student
Hallendale Beach, FL - A South Florida teacher's been arrested after being accused of unacceptable and criminal behavior with a student. Authorities say Lavelle Gordon, a teacher at Hallendale High, was arrested after being accused of having sex with a student inside his classroom. Student Khynia Darvill confirmed reports of...
WATCH: Man's Backpack Bursts Into Flames After Getting Tased By A Cop
A high-speed police chase in Arkansas came to a dramatic end when the suspect's backpack burst into flames after he was tased by a police officer. The incident occurred on October 18, when an Arkansas State Trooper tried to pull over 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor because his motorcycle did not have a license plate.
Man killed in shootout with Hall deputy was driving stolen car, sheriff says
A man who was shot and killed after opening fire on a Hall County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night was driving a stolen car and had an active warrant for his arrest, officials said.
