The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
MLB
The first Black pitcher to win a World Series game
NEW YORK -- When people think about players who made their mark with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Joe Black is not the first name that comes up. Obviously, Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese are legends and they should be recognized as such. But Black had a season to remember for...
WZZM 13
Locked On Tigers: Rob Metzler and Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers player breakdowns
Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers new Assistant General Manager Rob Metzler. We talk about his resume and his role on the team going forward.
MLive.com
Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder DFA’d by Mariners
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill is back on the waiver wire. Hill, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners in August, was DFA’d by the Mariners on Wednesday. The M’s made the move to claim Kansas City Royals pitcher...
MLB
5 big offseason questions for the Tigers
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck’s Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Scott Harris joked Tuesday that he started thinking about the Tigers’ offseason plans about a minute after his introductory press conference as president of baseball operations ended, and continued as he made front-office changes.
MLB
Mattingly has high praise for Schumaker as successor
MIAMI -- It's a passing of the baton of sorts in the Marlins' dugout. Skip Schumaker, who was named the club's manager on Tuesday afternoon, played for Don Mattingly's 2013 Dodgers. Mattingly, of course, was the longest-tenured and winningest skipper in Marlins franchise history until mutually parting ways after seven years.
MLB
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
MLB
Verlander gives his two cents on old GM's scent
Dave Dombrowski and Justin Verlander know each other extremely well from their 11 years spent together with the Tigers. In fact, they know each other so well that they’re able to … remember what the other smells like?. As Justin Verlander approached the podium for his pre-start press...
MLB
Marlins tab Ocampo as assistant GM (source)
MIAMI -- Marlins general manager Kim Ng continues to check things off her to-do list, this time hiring Astros executive Oz Ocampo to be her new assistant GM, a source told MLB.com. The club did not confirm the news. Ocampo, an international crosschecker, had a pronounced role in Houston landing...
MLB
Schumaker as a manager 'was only a matter of time'
MIAMI -- Ask anyone about new Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, and the notion of him becoming a skipper was a matter of when, not if. "There are certain players that you can tell when you're playing with them, they've got that mindset that if they ever decided they want to manage, they could be that guy," said Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who was teammates with Schumaker in St. Louis in 2009. "Every player thinks they can manage when they're playing, because they always do it. Like we all do it. We all go, 'Man, I would never do that. This is what I'd do here.' But the reality of having that sense of climbing the ladder and working after you're done, Skip's done that. He's been on the bench and going through what you have to go through."
MLB
What will Nats' roster look like next season?
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. From pitching to defense to offensive production, the Nationals have several areas of their roster to address this offseason. Let’s take a look at five questions facing the Nats as they construct the 2023 team.
MLB
Twins add former Rays, A's AT Paparesta as head athletic trainer
The Twins moved quickly to fill their most significant offseason staff vacancy, announcing the hiring of Nick Paparesta as their new head athletic trainer on Thursday. Paparesta, who most recently served as the A’s head athletic trainer for 12 seasons, will replace Michael Salazar, who was dismissed following the regular season.
MLB
These 2 rule changes helped Phillies reach World Series
HOUSTON -- Rules changed, and lives changed forever. Think back to the offseason, when Major League Baseball and the MLBPA implemented the designated hitter in both leagues and expanded the postseason from 10 teams to 12. It seemed like a good thing at the time to a lot of people, although there were detractors because sports are sports and change is hard. Those two changes altered Phillies history, because Bryce Harper’s season would have ended in April after he tore the UCL in his right arm, and the Phils were the 12th and final team to clinch a postseason berth in the expanded field.
MLB
Wainwright to return in 2023, his final season
ST. LOUIS -- Feeling as if he still has something left to prove following an uncharacteristically subpar final six weeks of the 2022 season, veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright has informed the Cardinals that he will return in '23 -- which will be his last as an MLB pitcher. Cardinals president...
MLB
Rockies' Lavigne looking to unlock power stroke in AFL
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Through three-plus weeks of Arizona Fall League play, Grant Lavigne had accomplished basically everything offensively, including being the rare first baseman to pick up a triple and a steal. All he had left to do was homer. So on Thursday, that’s just what he did. The...
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
MLB
Oppo, oppo and away: Harper on record pace to left field
Bryce Harper's swing is always satisfying to watch, but the one that sent the Phillies to the World Series even more so than usual -- one of those beautiful lefty slices that sent the ball tailing into the left-center-field seats at Citizens Bank Park. Pay attention to where that home...
MLB
Here's where the Royals' manager search stands
KANSAS CITY -- With the end of October rapidly approaching, the Royals continue to interview managerial candidates and narrow down their list of who will replace Mike Matheny in 2023 and beyond. Internal candidates Pedro Grifol, Vance Wilson and Scott Thorman have all gone through first-round interviews with the Royals,...
MLB
Rodgers wins '22 Fielding Bible Award at 2B
DENVER -- Knowing his name was near the top of the fielding leaderboard helped motivate Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers, who on Thursday claimed the 2022 Fielding Bible Award at second base. Rodgers, who finds it better for his in-season concentration to reserve a detailed dive into statistics and advanced...
MLB
The best players in the World Series, ranked from 1-30
Two teams in the World Series. Fifty-two players available. Which ones do you want? As they’ve done in the past, MLB.com’s Will Leitch and Mike Petriello came together to do a draft of the players in the Fall Classic, but this time, with a twist. Instead of trying to fill out a roster -- ensuring each team has a catcher, enough pitchers, etc. -- we’ll dispense with the team aspect entirely. This time, it’s all about the players, drafted 1-30 on an extremely subjective ranking of talent. Thirty players, it turns out, was both too much and not enough. It is the World Series, after all. There are so many good players.
