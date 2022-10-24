MIAMI -- Ask anyone about new Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, and the notion of him becoming a skipper was a matter of when, not if. "There are certain players that you can tell when you're playing with them, they've got that mindset that if they ever decided they want to manage, they could be that guy," said Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who was teammates with Schumaker in St. Louis in 2009. "Every player thinks they can manage when they're playing, because they always do it. Like we all do it. We all go, 'Man, I would never do that. This is what I'd do here.' But the reality of having that sense of climbing the ladder and working after you're done, Skip's done that. He's been on the bench and going through what you have to go through."

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO