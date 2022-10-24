Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
'A modern-day lynching': Board member joins protest over fired Allentown superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local branches of the NAACP came together Wednesday morning to protest the firing of Allentown's superintendent, and a school board member was among the crowd. The biggest thing they're asking for is transparency. The only explanation from the school board so far is that John Stanford's departure...
"You Might Think It's Just Adult Stuff, But The Kids Notice": People Who Grew Up In Mixed Race Families Are Sharing What They Wish Others Understood
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Comments / 0