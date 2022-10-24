ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
The Independent

China’s Xi Jinping has former-president dragged out of meeting on live TV

China's ex-president Hu Jintao was seen being removed from a congress meeting by security as Xi Jinping continues to assert his dominance.Two security guards led the 79-year-old off stage as he looked confused as to why he was removed. The reason is still unknown, but he's rumoured to have a frosty relationship with Xi.The move is just another of Xi's power moves, after he campaigned to remove term limits back in 2017, essentially appointing himself as leader for life.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Axios

What China looks like after a decade of Xi Jinping's rule

Over his 10-year tenure, Chinese President Xi Jinping has turned the world's second-largest economy into a tool to project geopolitical power. Why it matters: By making foreign access to the massive Chinese economy contingent upon toeing Chinese Communist Party lines, Xi has pressured companies and governments around the world to support Beijing's domestic and international political goals, while the Chinese government continues to commit human rights abuses.
americanmilitarynews.com

Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground

President Xi Jinping had a clear message to those who want to thwart China’s rise: You will fail. In a speech running almost two hours on Sunday, Xi let the world know that China wouldn’t change course even as it faces “dangerous storms” in a more hostile world. Instead, he declared the “rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historical course” and more forcefully offered China up as an alternative to the U.S. and its allies.
US News and World Report

Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
grid.news

‘Depose the traitorous despot’: How China’s ‘Bridge Man’ unleashed a global protest against Xi Jinping

Wang Miao quickly pinned a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping onto a bulletin board at the university she attends in New York. It was the Chinese freshman’s first act of protest, and the poster carried a clear message: “Dictator Out.” “I was nervous,” Wang said. Through the classroom door, she had to keep an eye on her friend, someone she referred to as a “little pink” — a young supporter of China’s Communist Party — who had lingered to ask the teacher questions after class. Even at the university, some 7,000 miles from Beijing, Wang worried that her friend might report her.
US News and World Report

China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
BBC

China congress: Xi cements power by packing top team with loyalists

China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. On Sunday the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled its Politburo Standing Committee, with Mr Xi re-elected as general secretary. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi,...
americanmilitarynews.com

CPC amends its constitution to adopt a more aggressive Chinese policy towards Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese government has condemned Beijing’s “old mindset” after the Communist Party of China (CPC) passed a constitutional amendment vowing its goal of “fully, faithfully, and resolutely implementing the policy of One Country, Two Systems.”
Benzinga

As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan

China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.

