Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
City of Birmingham to honor Dr. Shelley Stewart during ‘Awaken’ Magic City Classic event
The city of Birmingham will honor civil rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart during its annual “AWAKEN Birmingham” event this Friday. Held during the week of the Magic City Classic, AWAKEN celebrates the legacy of community leaders and activists who have shaped the...
Magic City Classic Week 2022: Here’s where to learn, network, and party
It’s officially Magic City Classic week. After an early start of events ringing in the largest HBCU football classic in the country, the countdown is on to Saturday, October 29 when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University return to Birmingham’s Legion Field to face off in the 81st annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic, presented by Coca Cola.
Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
280living.com
Metro Roundup: Finding room for the arts: City deep in negotiations with Patton Creek for arts center
The city of Hoover is getting close to inking a deal with a developer for a new arts center in the Patton Creek shopping center, city officials said. The deal is not final yet because terms are still being hashed out, but both the owner of the Patton Creek shopping center and city officials have a similar plan in mind, said Councilman Curt Posey, a member of the Hoover Arts Council.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvtm13.com
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
WSFA
Magic City Classic Parade to air on WSFA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - You can watch the Magic City Classic Parade on WSFA 12 News Saturday morning. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and will feature bands and dance teams from Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. The game between the two universities kicks off at 2:30 p.m....
wvtm13.com
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Tuscaloosa, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tuscaloosa. The Fayetteville High School football team will have a game with Holy Spirit Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
crimereads.com
A Writer Confronts the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all these years, the racist violence in the deep South that tormented me and drove my family to migrate from Alabama to New York City still haunted me. But, come on, I thought. Did I really think she or I would become targets of some white supremacist? That was ridiculous. I knew Birmingham had done tremendous work to repair the racial divide since the 1960s. The city was over 50 percent black, and statues and memorials that honored the activism of youth who responded to Martin Luther King Jr’s call for a “Children’s Crusade” dotted the urban landscape. Not to mention, the four girls- three of whom were 14 like my daughter –who were murdered when Klansmen bombed the 16th street Baptist Church in 1963 had forever changed how whites felt about the use of violence to maintain segregation. Some believe the Klan’s violence backfired after white people across the South denounced it. But, still, the legacy of racist violence—from Birmingham to Greensboro, NC in the 1970s to Charleston, SC in 2015 and Buffalo, NY this past June—make me feel on edge visiting any new city—especially those with a legacy of racist violence like Birmingham.
apr.org
Loss of football and the possible economic impact in Alabama -- a 40th anniv APR encore story
The rock group Toto won the Grammy for record of the year in 1982 for their hit song Rosanna. That was the same year Alabama Public Radio first went on the air. The APR news team is observing this fortieth anniversary with encore airings of the best of our stories. That includes this one from 2020. It’s college football season. APR student intern Jamie Jefferson examined the economic impact of football on the Tuscaloosa area during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s that story from the APR archives.
vestaviavoice.com
Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills
Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision. The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next...
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
Democrat Mark Pettway, Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, says he has vision for second term
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says he has a vision for his second term. “There are things we started at the sheriff’s office that we have not finished,’’ said Pettway, the 58-year-old Democratic nominee for the county’s top law enforcement position. ‘’We’ve done everything that we...
wbrc.com
B’ham PD: Homicide investigation on 38th Ave. North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Crews are en route to the scene. Please check back for updates as we gather additional information. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or...
wvtm13.com
New development coming to Pratt City rebuilding area destroyed by 2011 tornado
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — **UPDATE** Groundbreaking for the development has been postponed to November. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has committed to building up to 50 single-family detached houses in Shadow Brook, Birmingham's North Pratt neighborhood. The project is part of a dedicated effort by the City of Birmingham to...
