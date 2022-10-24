ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos

Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil

Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase

The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News.  "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
iHeart Host Dies

KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
