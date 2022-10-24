Read full article on original website
'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’
It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show
Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Leslie Jordan’s Final Instagram Post Reveals Everything Great About Him
Today (October 24), the world lost a true icon in Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor and comedian died at the age of 67 after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into the side of a building. The exact medical emergency remains unknown. Though Leslie Jordan is best known as an...
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
Lauryn Hill Surprised on Stage by Son Zion and Grandkids After Performing Emotional Song: Photos
Lauryn Hill performed her song "To Zion," about her decision to have her first baby and was then surprised by Zion, 25, and his two kids Lauryn Hill shared a special moment with the oldest of her six kids. The "Ready or Not" singer, 47, performed over the weekend at ONE MusicFest in Atlanta, where she performed her emotional song "To Zion" as part of her setlist. The song discusses Hill's decision to go through with her pregnancy with Zion in 1997 as her career was picking up....
Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil
Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News. "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
iHeart Host Dies
KXXM-FM (96.1 NOW) San Antonio host Russell Rush has died. We reported last week that Rush had been in home hospice care following a lengthy battle with t-cell lymphoma. Rush was 44. Rush had been fighting the disease for several years.He announced his condition back in 2019. T-cell lymphoma is...
Runaway Love: En Vogue Member Marries Her Longtime Beau and Best Friend
Wedding bells were ringing in September for this singer and her best friend. En Vogue member, Rhona Bennett, married her longtime friend, Shantiel Simon, in a private wedding on September 9, at Chateu Elan Winery and Resort. According to Essence, the newlyweds met in their freshman music class after Rhona...
