ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Who is Dr. Sam Hunkler? Meet the Independent candidate for Maine governor

PORTLAND (WGME) – On Monday, the two major party candidates for governor in Maine, Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage, participated in a one-hour debate. The third candidate on the ballot, Dr. Sam Hunkler, didn't qualify under the debate criteria because he's polling under 5 percent. CBS...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Republicans hope to win Maine Senate in key state races

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- Election Day is now two weeks away, and many consider Maine to be a battleground state. Not only does Maine have high-profile races like for governor and the Second Congressional District, but Republicans need to flip five seats to take control of the state senate. "For me,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Life expectancy of Maine's beloved 207 area code extended

The life expectancy of Maine’s beloved 207 area code has been extended through part of 2027. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says ongoing efforts to preserve Maine’s 207 area code have resulted in an extension of about 15 months from the previous exhaustion date prediction of the fourth quarter of 2025.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine treasurer searching for owners of war-era bond

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine treasurer is asking for help finding the owners defense/war-era bonds. According to the Maine Treasurer Henry Beck, his office is currently holding the defense/war-era bonds as part of its unclaimed property safekeeping program. The bonds were received by the office from abandoned safe deposit boxes...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine immigrant community leader shot during trip in Ethiopia

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine immigrant community leader was shot on a trip to Ethiopia Tuesday, according to our media partners at the Sun Journal. The Sun Journal says a law enforcement officer shot and injured Fowsia Musse at an airport in Ethiopia. One other person was killed, and three...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Firewood banks help Mainers heat their homes

There is a new way to pay for heating your home you may not have heard of before. One way to get relief is to apply at a wood bank. It's like a food bank where donations are taken in and distributed to those in need. There is new federal...
MAINE STATE
WGME

A demonologist coming to northern Maine to banish a curse

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- For Chris DeFlorio, dealing with demons isn’t something from a horror movie. It’s terrifyingly real. When an Aroostook County resident contacted him to report suffering from a witchcraft curse, the demonologist did what years of police training and spiritual study ingrained in him: he jumped in to help.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Halloween weekend looking spook-tacular in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny weather continues into the weekend before Halloween, with temperatures very comfortable during the afternoon. Halloween itself is overall looking pretty good, with mild temperatures but with cloudy skies and a low end chance of a shower as well. Friday will be a beautiful but cool day. Lots...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Will Halloween weather in Maine be a trick or a treat?

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of being stuck in the fog and rain? We only have to deal with it for one more day. Much nicer and sunnier weather will be with us for the end of the week and into the weekend, and Halloween is looking pretty nice. A tropical area...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sun returns to Maine, expect great weather through the weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Finally! The sun is back in Maine. A great stretch of sunny weather begins Thursday and continues through the end of the weekend. Unfortunately, rain next week has trended faster- very likely we end up with a wet Halloween. Thursday will be sunny, mild, and breezy. Our high...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Man suspected of setting over 20 fires in Maine

BALDWIN (WGME) – A 60-year-old man reportedly admitted to setting over 20 roadside fires in Maine, according to Maine Forest Rangers. The Maine Forest Rangers and State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators say a months-long investigation into over 20 roadside fires, each with similar characteristics, concluded on Friday. Following...
BALDWIN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy