Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Who is Dr. Sam Hunkler? Meet the Independent candidate for Maine governor
PORTLAND (WGME) – On Monday, the two major party candidates for governor in Maine, Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage, participated in a one-hour debate. The third candidate on the ballot, Dr. Sam Hunkler, didn't qualify under the debate criteria because he's polling under 5 percent. CBS...
WGME
Republicans hope to win Maine Senate in key state races
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)-- Election Day is now two weeks away, and many consider Maine to be a battleground state. Not only does Maine have high-profile races like for governor and the Second Congressional District, but Republicans need to flip five seats to take control of the state senate. "For me,...
WGME
Life expectancy of Maine's beloved 207 area code extended
The life expectancy of Maine’s beloved 207 area code has been extended through part of 2027. The Maine Public Utilities Commission says ongoing efforts to preserve Maine’s 207 area code have resulted in an extension of about 15 months from the previous exhaustion date prediction of the fourth quarter of 2025.
WGME
Maine treasurer searching for owners of war-era bond
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine treasurer is asking for help finding the owners defense/war-era bonds. According to the Maine Treasurer Henry Beck, his office is currently holding the defense/war-era bonds as part of its unclaimed property safekeeping program. The bonds were received by the office from abandoned safe deposit boxes...
WGME
Maine immigrant community leader shot during trip in Ethiopia
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Maine immigrant community leader was shot on a trip to Ethiopia Tuesday, according to our media partners at the Sun Journal. The Sun Journal says a law enforcement officer shot and injured Fowsia Musse at an airport in Ethiopia. One other person was killed, and three...
WGME
Firewood banks help Mainers heat their homes
There is a new way to pay for heating your home you may not have heard of before. One way to get relief is to apply at a wood bank. It's like a food bank where donations are taken in and distributed to those in need. There is new federal...
WGME
Pennsylvania voters concerned with mail delivery delays leading up to election
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — With the election right around the corner, some Pennsylvania residents are concerned with how mail delivery delays could impact mail-in ballots. Heather Snyder, a Carlisle resident, said she waited about two weeks to get her mail delivered, and even when she did receive it,...
WGME
Topping-off ceremony held in Portland for tallest apartment building in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A topping-off ceremony was held in Portland on Thursday to celebrate the placement of the last steel beam on what will become the tallest apartment building in Maine. The new 180,000 square foot building is located at the corner of Federal and Temple streets in Portland. The...
WGME
Police: 16-year-old Massachusetts girl believed to be in danger may be in Maine
WELLS (WGME) -- Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old Massachusetts girl who is in danger and could be in Maine. Police say Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham, Massachusetts between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on October 18. Police say there has been no contact with weaver...
WGME
Maine childcare providers to get $5.5 million to expand childcare availability
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will reportedly award nearly $5.5 million to current and new Maine childcare providers to expand the availability of affordable, high-quality childcare for working families in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills says these new grants build on her work to...
WGME
'She changed my life:' Patients surprised after Maine doctor arrested by drug strike force
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A Kennebunk doctor specializing in addiction treatment has been accused of illegally prescribing powerful drugs. As part of her practice, Dr. Merideth Norris is allowed to prescribe controlled substances, including opioids, to her patients, but prosecutors are accusing Norris of writing prescriptions without a legitimate purpose. Norris,...
WGME
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
WGME
A demonologist coming to northern Maine to banish a curse
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- For Chris DeFlorio, dealing with demons isn’t something from a horror movie. It’s terrifyingly real. When an Aroostook County resident contacted him to report suffering from a witchcraft curse, the demonologist did what years of police training and spiritual study ingrained in him: he jumped in to help.
WGME
EPA awarding nearly $1 billion to schools, including in Maine, for electric buses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants...
WGME
'That's a game changer:' Child care providers excited about $5.5M investment from state
WATERVILLE (WGME)— The Mills administration has announced an additional $5.5 million investment in child care for Maine. It comes from funding in the American Rescue Plan Act. The governor touted the latest round of funding at two child care facilities in Waterville on Wednesday. That includes Educare Central Maine...
WGME
Halloween weekend looking spook-tacular in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Sunny weather continues into the weekend before Halloween, with temperatures very comfortable during the afternoon. Halloween itself is overall looking pretty good, with mild temperatures but with cloudy skies and a low end chance of a shower as well. Friday will be a beautiful but cool day. Lots...
WGME
Will Halloween weather in Maine be a trick or a treat?
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of being stuck in the fog and rain? We only have to deal with it for one more day. Much nicer and sunnier weather will be with us for the end of the week and into the weekend, and Halloween is looking pretty nice. A tropical area...
WGME
Sun returns to Maine, expect great weather through the weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Finally! The sun is back in Maine. A great stretch of sunny weather begins Thursday and continues through the end of the weekend. Unfortunately, rain next week has trended faster- very likely we end up with a wet Halloween. Thursday will be sunny, mild, and breezy. Our high...
WGME
Don't throw away your pumpkins after Halloween. It could be a farm animal's next snack.
(BDN) -- When it comes to pumpkins, stay out of Willy’s way. The 1,400-pound male bison is the undisputed patriarch of a small northern Maine bison herd and he loves few things more than noshing on fall gourds. Luckily for Willy — and countless other farm animals around Maine...
WGME
Man suspected of setting over 20 fires in Maine
BALDWIN (WGME) – A 60-year-old man reportedly admitted to setting over 20 roadside fires in Maine, according to Maine Forest Rangers. The Maine Forest Rangers and State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators say a months-long investigation into over 20 roadside fires, each with similar characteristics, concluded on Friday. Following...
Comments / 0