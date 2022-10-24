ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: A Virtually Untouched Mid-Century Jewel Box in the Woods

No matter where you sit in the exquisite mid-century on 11150 Fernald Ave., it’s like you’re in the woods. The 1.35-acre property is lush and green, with plenty growing in the understory and a creek. Sure, the sounds of cars driving through Lochwood will remind you that you live in a city, but the home is practically a secret garden. You can’t even see the house from the street.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Major changes coming to River Walk restaurant row

The Flower Mound River Walk is now under new management, which is bringing some major changes to the development. The restaurants are still in the transition process from Refined Hospitality Concepts and Centurion American to a new management company, River Walk FNB (Food ‘N Beverage). The new company’s CEO, Greg Retz, said he has worked as a chef for 35 years, most recently at a large tilapia company. He was contacted by an associate of the former River Walk ownership and decided to form the company and move to the River Walk from Florida.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles.  This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatburger brings burgers, fries and milkshakes to Plano starting Nov. 7

This new restaurant's menu will feature burgers, wings, milkshakes, fries and more. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger is scheduled to open its first Plano location on Nov. 7 at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300. The fast-casual chain that started in Los Angeles, California, is known for its famous Fatburgers, which are built to order. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, turkey burgers, plant-based Impossible burgers and veggie burgers. Milkshakes, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings and chili cheese dogs round out the offerings. A grand opening celebration on Nov. 17 will include free meals to the first 100 customers. 972-942-8411. https://fatburger.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
CBS DFW

Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Kennedale car wash

KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting outside a car wash in Kennedale this afternoon left one person dead, one person wounded and briefly put a high school on lockdown. It happened just before 3 p.m. near the corner of Treepoint Drive at Little School Road, according to Kennedale Police Chief Mike Holguin. Police say the suspects and victims knew each other and this was not a random act.Holguin said the two victims are men and were taken to Medical City of Arlington in serious to critical condition. Nearby Kennedale High School was put on a lockdown for a short period of time after police were told a dark-colored suspect vehicle might have been headed that way. The lockdown has since been lifted, Holguin said. Crime scene units from Tarrant County are assisting Kennedale PD in the investigation.
KENNEDALE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy