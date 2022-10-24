The Flower Mound River Walk is now under new management, which is bringing some major changes to the development. The restaurants are still in the transition process from Refined Hospitality Concepts and Centurion American to a new management company, River Walk FNB (Food ‘N Beverage). The new company’s CEO, Greg Retz, said he has worked as a chef for 35 years, most recently at a large tilapia company. He was contacted by an associate of the former River Walk ownership and decided to form the company and move to the River Walk from Florida.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO