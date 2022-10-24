Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Olivia Wilde Embraces Retro Inspiration in Hooded Saint Laurent Look at Women in Film Honors Ceremony
Olivia Wilde arrived at the Women in Film Honors on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striking black ensemble. To celebrate her fellow women in the film industry and receive the event’s Crystal Award honoring women in media, Wilde wore an all-black Saint Laurent ensemble by Anthony Vaccarello, including a hooded crop top and a floor-length skirt.
Opelika-Auburn News
Rihanna returns with new music on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
Rihanna is officially back. Well, almost. The singer is slated to get back in our ears on Friday (Oct. 28) with the new single “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Marvel sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.
‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & LCD Soundsystem Go From Scene To Screen In NYC Indie Rock Doc
New York, a city responsible for bands such as The Velvet Underground, Blondie and Ramones, was a cultural wasteland by the late 90s and the wider music scene was pumping out shlock like Limp Bizkit and Hoobastank. As Adam Green says in the opening scenes of Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of nYc’s musical rebirth, “Maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands”. Then came The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more over the next ten years, turning the Lower East Side...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
‘From Scratch’ Cast Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Drama Series
Netflix’s new romantic drama From Scratch is inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, and Locke adapted the series for the streamer alongside her sister, Attica Locke. The show is led by Zoe Saldaña (who also executive produces) and comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company. With a team this stacked, how could it not be great? The series follows Amy Wheeler (Saldaña) as she travels abroad and falls in love with a chef, Lino. From the get-go, their love story posed a few challenges due to their different backgrounds, and right when they get their feet on the ground, Lino falls ill. Following its Netflix premiere on October 21, 2022, the show has captured its viewers’ hearts, garnering a high approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and trending on the streamers’ Top 10 TV Shows in the United States list. Curious about who plays who? Take a look at the core characters of the series and the actors who play them.
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's nascent sound, has died. - 'The Killer' - In 1956, Lewis struck out for Memphis, Tennessee -- the southern American city famous as a cradle of soul, blues and rock -- to link up with the producer Sam Phillips at Sun Records, who was instrumental in Presley's astronomical rise.
Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade
Gill Raddings has been a Hollywood stunt dog trainer for 25 years. In that time, she’s learned just about every trick of the trade. Recently, a 60 Second Doc profiled Raddings as she talked about the ins and outs of being one of cinema’s premier stunt dog trainers. The Premiere Stunt Dog Trainer Based out […] The post Stunt Dog Trainer Reveals Tricks of the Trade appeared first on DogTime.
