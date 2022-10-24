Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
Here's the First Look at Amazon's Fallout Series
Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development. The shot is from the inside of a Vault that...
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
Disney Plus Will Become the New Home of Doctor Who Outside the UK
The Doctor and the TARDIS are traveling to a new streaming service. BBC announced that Doctor Who fans outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch new episodes of the show on Disney+ while the BBC will remain Doctor Who's home in the UK and Ireland. This change will take effect starting in November 2023, when the show returns for its 60th anniversary.
Why Layoffs and Cancellations Have Sparked Industry-wide Worry Among Animators
Recently, Warner Brothers Discovery laid off 125 workers as they restructured Cartoon Network Studios. Workers on shows like Craig of the Creek had their episode orders cut in half, and many lost their jobs outright. This is just the latest in a string of lay offs and cancellations in the animation industry that leave workers wondering about their future in the industry.
How Season 1 of House of the Dragon Stacks Up Against Game of Thrones
This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and, if you’re a bit late to the game, Game of Thrones. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free House of the Dragon Season 1 review. Recently, for the sake of comparison, I decided to refresh my...
Oscar Isaac Says There's 'No Official Word' on Moon Knight Season 2
Oscar Isaac has confirmed that Moon Knight Season 2 isn't set in stone yet, but he is hoping Marvel will pick it up for another run. During a recent interview with Collider, Isaac said he couldn't "definitively" speak out about whether Moon Knight would return for a second season because he hadn't received any "official word" from Marvel yet. He assured fans that he was in the same position as them, just waiting to "see what happens" with his character in the MCU.
Star Wars: The High Republic Begins Phase 2 in Exclusive 'Convergence' Excerpt
When it comes to the current, Disney-approved Star Wars canon, most of what we know about the era before the Prequel Trilogy has been revealed in the High Republic initiative. The various High Republic novels and comics are set in a time before the Republic has been consumed by corruption and deceit, when the Jedi are still peacekeepers and explorers. With the release of the new novel Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence, Lucasfilm is officially kicking off Phase 2 of this multi-pronged saga.
Watch a Pair of Exclusive Trailers for Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities launches on Netflix today, Tuesday, October 25. The four-day event sees two episodes of the horror-mystery anthology series debut daily from today through Friday, October 28th, when all eight episodes will be available as a collection on Netflix. IGN can exclusively debut a...
How to Read the Game of Thrones Books in Chronological Order
A Song of Ice and Fire has been solidified as a defining work of fiction over the past 25 years. Martin’s fantasy saga ascended into the zeitgeist through an ongoing series of best-selling novels and HBO's adaptation of unprecedented success. And its pop culture prevalence persists thanks in part to HBO's excellent follow-up series, House of the Dragon.
Cabinet of Curiosities: Every Episode Ending Explained
Warning, this piece contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out our spoiler-free review if you haven't watched yet!. Guillermo del Toro has long been one of the contemporary masters of horror and this Halloween he's treating us to an entire series of terrifying tales. While he doesn't direct any of the yarns in Netflix's new anthology offering, Cabinet of Curiosities, his fingerprints are all over them. Some are based on stories from the auteur's brain, and others lean into some of his biggest influences like the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft. Directed by a selection of genre stalwarts, the lineup features stand alone episodes from Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, Vincenzo Natali, David Prior, Keith Thomas, Guillermo Navarro, Catherine Hardwicke, and Ana Lily Amirpour.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's First Trailer Has a Surprise Guest
The first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here and it includes a special guest. The special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022. Disney+ finally shared the first trailer for James Gunn's Guardians Holiday Special and like all good Holiday Specials, it's about friends helping each other out. Peter is still sad following the events around Gamora after Avengers: Endgame and it's up to Drax and Mantis to cheer him up by bringing him his childhood hero, Kevin Bacon.
Neon Blood - Announce Trailer
Explore the city streets of Neon Blood and check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming cyberpunk RPG adventure game. The dual Viridis, separated between the luxurious Bright City and the dangerous Blind City, where inequality reigns until you, Axel McCoin, an idealistic detective, start a revolution to change the world in this cyberpunk RPG adventure.
SIMULACRA 3 - Official Launch Trailer
SIMULACRA 3 was released on October 25, and this launch trailer features special surprises, cameos, and more. The town of Stonecreek is haunted. People keep disappearing into thin air, leaving nothing but an eerie symbol behind. With the townsfolk gripped with fear, use a missing victim's phone to unlock the truth in the third entry of the acclaimed horror series, SIMULACRA.
Best Halloween TV Episodes
Some of the best moments in television are those that test the limits of their material, experimenting with new ideas and storytelling modes while still maintaining a recognizable through line. Which is why special event episodes of TV tend to be some of the most memorable. And this is especially...
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania Adds The Good Place Star in Mystery Role
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania has added The Good Place star, William Jackson Harper. According to Variety, Harper will be joining the MCU in an unknown role that’s apparently a “closely guarded secret”. Harper is best known for the role of Chidi Anagonye in the hit comedy series The Good Place and also starred in the 2019 folk horror, Midsommar.
What Should Be James Gunn's Next DC Movie or Show?
James Gunn has done an excellent job highlighting ensemble casts in films like The Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Scooby-Doo. He also brought Peacemaker into the forefront with a series focused on him after his appearance in The Suicide Squad. WB Discovery announced that Gunn will now...
Deadpool 3: Reynolds and Jackman Say Wolverine's Return Has Been 'Brewing for a Long Time'
Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 is a crazy enough sentence, but according to Ryan Reynolds this has been in the works for quite some time. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed that he met Marvel's Kevin Feige three and a half years after Disney acquired Fox, and this was when the idea of teaming-up Deadpool and Wolverine first came up.
Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Chose the Superman Suit in Black Adam Cameo
Henry Cavill has spoken about the "powerful moment" he had when he put the Superman suit back on, and why he chose the Man of Steel costume for his Black Adam cameo. Cavill's post-credits cameo in Black Adam shows him wearing Superman's iconic blue and red suit. Speaking on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, per Variety, the actor explained why he opted to wear the Man of Steel gear for his return, as he opened up about the emotional resonance of the outfit and how he felt when he put it on again for the first time.
Fall Guys - Falloween Event Trailer
Watch the cute, spooky trailer for Fall Guys' Falloween event, featuring various costumes, including Ghostbusters and more. The Falloween event in Fall Guys will be available from October 27 to October 31, 2022.
