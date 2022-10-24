Doylestown Organization Receives $630K in Funding, Will Expand to a Second Location

The LGBTQ+ organization just received major funding from a local politician. Image via The Rainbow Room

A well-known Bucks County organization, which works with young people who identify as part of there LGBT community, is expanding with a second location. Ed Doyle wrote about the expansion for TAPIntoDoylestown.

The Rainbow Room, a safe haven for young people identifying with the community, is a part of Salem United Church of Christ in Doylestown. Recently, State Senator Steve Santarsiero was able to secure $630,000 in state grants for the center to open a second location.

“We’ve seen right here in Central Bucks how adults in positions of authority sometimes can be lacking in support. And beyond that, they can do and say hurtful things,” Santarsiero said.

Carson Delany, a teenager from Cheltenham who has been traveling to the Doylestown location for three years, was also present at the announcement.

“I was so timid and scared of who I was and what it would mean for my future,” Delany said. “The Rainbow Room has really helped come out of my shell and not let anybody tell me ‘no’ because of who I am.”