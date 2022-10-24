ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown Organization Receives $630K in Funding, Will Expand to a Second Location

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQimw_0ikstlFF00
The LGBTQ+ organization just received major funding from a local politician.Image via The Rainbow Room

A well-known Bucks County organization, which works with young people who identify as part of there LGBT community, is expanding with a second location. Ed Doyle wrote about the expansion for TAPIntoDoylestown.

The Rainbow Room, a safe haven for young people identifying with the community, is a part of Salem United Church of Christ in Doylestown. Recently, State Senator Steve Santarsiero was able to secure $630,000 in state grants for the center to open a second location.

“We’ve seen right here in Central Bucks how adults in positions of authority sometimes can be lacking in support. And beyond that, they can do and say hurtful things,” Santarsiero said.

Carson Delany, a teenager from Cheltenham who has been traveling to the Doylestown location for three years, was also present at the announcement.

“I was so timid and scared of who I was and what it would mean for my future,” Delany said. “The Rainbow Room has really helped come out of my shell and not let anybody tell me ‘no’ because of who I am.”

Read more about the recent grants at TAPIntoDoylestown.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Holy Family University To Host Inaugural Interfaith Symposium at Philadelphia Campus

Holy Family University will be hosting an event that will bring leaders and worshippers of all faiths together to find common ground. Holy Family University Interfaith will proudly present its Inaugural Interfaith Symposium, “Honoring our Neighbor’s Faith: How Interfaith Conversations Build Community,” on Nov. 17 at 5 PM at the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope Council sees proposed plan for hotel on North Main Street

New Hope Borough Council at its work session in early October, viewed a presentation on the Landing property on North Main Street. Landmark Developers hopes to build a 44-room hotel with restaurants, a pool and a bar plus a space for an artist-in-residence. The buildings will reflect the other historical buildings in the borough, the company said.
NEW HOPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
EASTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy