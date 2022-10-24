ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, MO

Grandview police investigate deadly shooting, attempted vehicle theft

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9fmK_0iksthiL00

Grandview police are investigating a homicide after responding to a vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 14100 block of Merrywood Lane, where a vehicle driven by Donald Ozbun, 42, had crashed into a tree.

Ozbun had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the shooting, Ozbun had “discovered an unknown person(s) attempting to break into his vehicle and confronted the suspect(s),” according to Grandview police.

This is the fourth homicide in Grandview this year, according to police.

It’s unclear whether Ozbun was shot during a confrontation with the alleged thieves or while chasing them, but Grandview police are asking anyone with information or video systems that may have captured the incident to contact them or call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KCPD trying to identify man following homicide near 57th & Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man following a homicide that happened on Tuesday. The KCPD simply said they are trying to “identify the subject shown” following a homicide that happened in the area of 57th & Troost that night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS
KMZU

Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
LEXINGTON, MO
KCTV 5

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy