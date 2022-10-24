Your Horoscope for the Last Week of October Includes a Solar Eclipse & Mars Retrograde

Step right up, because your horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is a wild ride from start to finish. You’re approaching one of the most climactic (and dramatic) weeks of 2022, as you’re gearing up to embrace major changes that may already be unfolding. Like it or not, the universe is forcing you to leave behind your comfort zone and experience true growth.

This week begins with a bang, as a solar eclipse will take place at exactly 2 degrees Scorpio on October 25. Reaching its peak at 6:49 a.m. ET, this heavy and soulful solar eclipse is shining a light on what’s no longer working for you and holding your hand as you leave behind what you’ve already outgrown. If you’ve been feeling lost or meandering, this solar eclipse may be what redirects your attention to what truly matters . Because this solar eclipse takes place in the same zodiac sign as the South Node—which represents the energy you’re moving away from—it may show you that your destiny lies elsewhere; somewhere far from where you imagined it would.

As Mercury in Scorpio forms a trine with passionate Mars on October 26 and a square with secretive Pluto on October 27, you may spend the rest of the week discussing difficult, but necessary topics. And while you may feel passionate about making your point, it’s important to keep your intention in mind. Don’t allow petty impulses to diminish the magnitude of what’s at stake!

Another major transition takes place on October 28, when Jupiter retrogrades back into its Pisces , where it will remain until December. This will be Jupiter’s last trip through the emotional lagoon of the its home zodiac sign until 2033, making this a powerful time to spread love, compassion and creative connection. You may find that some of the themes that were present in your life during the early months of 2022 are resurfacing with renewed clarity. It’s time to see how far you’ve come (and how much work there’s still left to do).

As the week comes to an end, you may find yourself becoming more introverted and introspective. As chatty Mercury enters sensitive and investigative Scorpio on October 29, you may feel the desire to probe taboo topics and dig for emotional truths. But as Mars—planet of conflict and drive —stations retrograde at 25 degrees Gemini on October 30, you may find it harder to put your feelings into words that not only make sense, but align with your authentic frequency. This retrograde is reminding you that words can be a distraction just as easily as they can give you a sense of direction.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming week, according to your sun and/or rising sign (and seriously, you’re missing out if you don’t read these horoscopes for your rising sign):

How The Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Week

Aries

You’re gearing up for a solar eclipse to shake things up in your eighth house of transformation on October 25. This eclipse will act as a deep spiritual cleaning, purging you of unwanted negativity and expired responsibilities that’s been weighing you down. It’s time to invest your energy in a way that benefits you, Aries. If you’re ready to grow in life and in love, you need to be willing to let your guard down and seize the moment with an open heat.

By the time Jupiter—planet of adventure and expansion—retrogrades back into Pisces on October 28, it will give you a break from all the growing pains you’ve been experiencing. As Jupiter leaves behind your assertive first house of the self-determination and retreats into your 12th house of slumber and spirituality, you’re being reminded to take care of your inner world. It’s time to get reacquainted with your spirit and have a conversation with your inner voice.

As Mars—your ruling planet—stations retrograde on October 30, the week ends on a strange and confusing note. Retrograding through your third house of communication, you may find yourself jumping to conclusions and speaking your mind before you’ve thought it through. Remember—it’s not always what you say, but *how* you say it.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For October 2022

Taurus

Get ready for a week that’s just as unpredictable as it is life-altering. As a solar eclipse in Scorpio leaves a permanent mark on your seventh house of partnerships, you’re learning more about how to nurture a healthy partnership and settle for nothing less than what you deserve. If a relationship dynamic has been hurting you more than it helps you, this eclipse will shine a light on what you need to leave behind in order to find what you truly want.

As Jupiter retrogrades back into Pisces on October 28, it will cause certain themes that were prevalent in your life during the early months of 2022 to resurface. As Jupiter re-enters your 11th house of social circles and extended networks, you’re being reminded of the value of teamwork. You’re also remembering the hopes, dreams and ideals that guide you forward. What do you want your life to be remembered for?

When Mars stations retrograde in your second house of self-esteem, stability and material wealth on October 30, you may feel somewhat unmoored; as though your foundation is crumbling beneath you. Instead of allowing feelings of insecurity to guide your actions, remember that you already have what you need. Don’t waste unnecessary energy trying to get more of what you already have plenty of.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For October 2022

Gemini

You’re coming to terms with the fact that certain lifestyle choices and habits may not be bringing out the best in you. As a solar eclipse shines a light on your sixth house of health, work and routine, you may notice a change unfolding in your daily rituals and in your productivity levels. Remember that rest is an integral part of maintaining your momentum, and if you don’t schedule time to chill out, your body will eventually force you to at an inconvenient time.

By October 28, you may find yourself reminiscing on some of your failures and accomplishments as Jupiter retrogrades back into your 10th house of career and public image. You may find that an unfinished project may once again take the center-stage, encouraging you to finish what you started. The world is waiting with bated breath to see what you’ve been working on, Gemini.

As the week comes to an end, you may find yourself feeling frustrated and impatient as Mars stations retrograde in Gemini on October 30. You may be rethinking the way you process anger and act on your emotions. Not every attack on you merits a response, especially if doing so would result in a never-ending debate that leads absolutely nowhere. If you’re dealing with bullsh*t from someone who truly doesn’t matter, try to conserve your energy rather than take the bait.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For October 2022

Cancer

You’re redefining your understanding of having fun, letting loose and creating joy in your life. As a solar eclipse intensifies the level of passion and fear in your fifth house of self-expression, you’re learning how to let go of the vices that no longer bring you the same level of happiness. Whether you’re outgrowing a hobby of yours or drifting further away from a romantic on and off again relationship, you’re learning that you have the power to detach yourself from unhealthy dynamics. You’re discovering a form of happiness that doesn’t arrive in short-term bursts, but lingers over the long-term. And just because you’re not receiving the recognition you deserve doesn’t mean you don’t deserve to be recognized.

You have every reason to look forward to October 28, as this is when Jupiter will leave behind your career sector and return to your ninth house of adventure and expansion. If you’re growing weary of the professional grind, this will signal a desire to go deeper and connect with something larger than yourself. You’ve done the work to prove yourself, and now, you’re ready to return to the intellectual passion projects that you’ve left on the back-burner.

By the time Mars stations retrograde on October 30, you may feel more tired and passive than usual. Instead of being an energized and determined fighter, you might feel more like withdrawing from reality and immersing yourself in a dreamworld. Don’t feel pressured into doing too much, because your subconscious is working overtime processing all these spiritual downloads!

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For October 2022

Leo

You may feel tired and drained all throughout the week, because the sun—your ruling planet—is being eclipsed on October 25. This will cast a thick shadow on your fourth house of home and family, showing you what needs to be cleaned, nurtured and healed in your personal life. If your space is cluttered beyond measure, this is a signal to make plans to reorganize. If you’ve been gearing up to move to a new place or visit relatives, be aware that you’re approaching a new era both in your career and at home.

When Jupiter retrogrades back into your eighth house of intimacy on October 28, you may feel a desire to deepen a commitment or begin the process of detaching yourself from one. You may have burned a few bridges in recent years, and this week, you may be revisiting the damage and evaluating whether a new bridge can be built in its place. When there’s a will, there’s always a way.

As Mars stations retrograde in your 11th house of friends, colleagues and extended networks on October 30, you may be addressing the tension lingering in your community. Jealousies and conflicts may come to a head, but only so can be acknowledged and dealt with. You may be ready to call together a team meeting so the issues can be discussed. You might even feel like taking a break from socializing altogether, which might even be the better move!

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For October 2022

Virgo

If you’re already incredibly busy and beyond overwhelmed, this week will only throw fuel onto the fire. As a solar eclipse turns things up a notch in your third house of communication and appointments, the list of things to do and people to email just keeps growing. Pay attention to the way your relationship with both your siblings and your close friends are evolving, as this solar eclipse may be encouraging you to put your best foot forward and leave behind petty resentments.

When Jupiter retrogrades back into Pisces on October 28, it could bring a stronger emphasis to your one-on-one partnerships. A former fling may resurface, allowing you to pick up where you left off and see where it takes you. Your relationship with a current significant other may be strengthening and becoming more serious, which could indicate that wedding bells are on your mind!

However, as this week comes to an end, you may be faced with a few setbacks that hinder your progress. As Mars stations retrograde in your 10th house of career, you may find yourself all wrapped up in problems you’ve been avoiding dealing with. It’s time to face the beast once and for all, because you’re ready to take even more authority over your professional path.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For October 2022

Libra

This week, a solar eclipse will force you to heal your relationship with money on October 25. Taking place in your second house of material wealth and self-esteem, this eclipse is encouraging you to let go of the unhealthy mindsets that have hindered your ability to spend wisely and save accordingly. It may be time to center your needs more than your wants, as the moment you satiate one desire, another one arises. Take care of what matters, as chasing temporary highs will only get you so far.

When Jupiter retrograde re-enters Pisces on October 28, it will force you to reexamine your health and work habits. If you’ve been dedicating yourself to a fitness regimen, you may be seeing results in a major way! And if you’ve been sticking to your daily grind, you might be realizing just how much headway you’ve made. Honor your progress, but don’t allow that to deter you from taking meaningful moments of rest.

The week comes to an end as Mars stations retrograde in your ninth house of wisdom, philosophy and educational pursuits on October 30. This may leave you feeling somewhat trapped where you stand, making you feel like impulse buying the next ticket out of town. However, what you really need is a change of scenery (and a reminder that you don’t need to take life so seriously). It’s time to reframe your perspective of how to get the most out of your time here.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For October 2022

Scorpio

Have you been feeling tightly wound? Does it seem like the universe is placing way too much pressure on your shoulders? If so, you’re about to feel some relief when the solar eclipse in Scorpio comes to pass on October 25. You’re feeling the pressure because there *is* pressure! You may be setting down the weight of responsibilities you no longer need to carry and leaving behind the personas you no longer have to embody. Luckily, no one is better at rising from the ashes than you, Scorpio.

When Jupiter retrogrades back into your fifth house of fun, passion and creativity on October 28, it will remind you that no matter how hard life gets, there will always be reasons to smile. As cliché as it sounds, you’re healing your serious and overly critical mindset by getting back in touch with your inner child. Adults force themselves to follow the rules, but kids have no problem coloring outside of the lines. Give yourself that same level of freedom, Scorpio.

As the week comes to an end, you may feel a bit more paranoid than usual, as though something isn’t adding up. Mars—your ruling planet—will station retrograde on October 30, shining a light on how you react when your boundaries are being disrespected. You’re learning more about what you’re willing to put up with and where your limits lie.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For October 2022

Sagittarius

If you’re already feeling super emotional before the week has even truly begun, it’s no wonder. The upcoming solar eclipse takes place on October 25, purging unwanted energy and pent up feelings from your 12th house of spirituality. Prepare to understand all the emotions you’ve been bottling up and all the negative attachments that have been draining you. The truth is coming to light, so don’t ignore your intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, something is probably off.

As Jupiter—your ruling planet—leaves behind adrenaline-pumping Aries and re-enters sleepy and dreamy Pisces on October 28, you may notice a major vibe shift. With larger-than-life Jupiter returning to your fourth house of home and family, you’re seeing how much things have changed in your personal life. All the seeds you’ve planted have started to grow, so do something that makes you feel like you’re right where you belong.

When Mars stations retrograde in Gemini on October 30, the level of conflict and disagreements you experience may experience an uptick. As malevolent Mars retrogrades through your partnership sector, you may find that the straw is finally breaking the camel’s back, forcing you to acknowledge what’s been creating resentment between you.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For October 2022

Capricorn

You know better than anyone that you are who you hang out with. As they say, your network is your net worth! When a solar eclipse darkens your 11th house of community and social circles, you may be realizing that you no longer want to spend as much time with a certain group of people (and that’s OK). You may even be ready to leave behind your association with one idea and begin the process of getting to know the people who share your new and improved vision. The future is always changing, Capricorn!

By October 28, you might find yourself returning to old neighborhoods and revisiting close loved ones in your life, such as friends and even siblings. As Jupiter retrogrades back into your third house of communication, you may be touching bases with someone and seeing whether your minds have changed since then. If you’re willing to share your thoughts and listen to others, you’ll find that your list of buddies just keeps on growing! Make no mistake—you’re craving some social electricity.

When Mars stations retrograde in your sixth house of duties and priorities on October 30, you may feel uninspired by your typical routine and ready to cancel all your plans. Don’t let a few rescheduled appointments and a few missed trips to the gym deter you from getting back on that horse. Your progress doesn’t have to be perfect in order for it to amount to something significant!

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For October 2022

Aquarius

You’re gearing up for a major career glow-up, Aquarius. But first, you need to be willing to break away from pipe dreams and let go of your fear of success. When a solar eclipse casts a shadow over your 10th house of career on October 25, you may realize that you can no longer continue down a certain professional path or remain within a position you’ve outgrown. You’re ready to let go of the habits, responsibilities and relationships that have been hindering your ability to not only make ends meet, but make a name for yourself.

When Jupiter retrograde re-enters Pisces on October 28, it could lead to an unexpected pay day. If you’ve been working hard on something for months, you may finally be seeing money from your efforts. And if you’ve been lusting after an item that you’ve been saving up for, now is a beautiful time to finally click “complete purchase” and make your dreams happen. There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself, especially when you know how hard you’ve been working.

Mars will station retrograde on October 30, which could lead to a reduced feeling of passion or inspiration. Don’t panic and do something wild just to make things interesting. Just because something doesn’t feel as good as it should doesn’t mean it’s lost its charm altogether. As this retrograde unfolds, it will challenge you to discover new ways to have fun and express yourself. Don’t let your fear of not being liked prevent the love from getting in, Aquarius.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For October 2022

Pisces

A game-changing solar eclipse kickstarts the week on October 25, shining a light on your ninth house of adventure and wisdom. You may be letting go of the fears and constraints that have been preventing you from truly spreading your wings. You’ve never lost your desire to fly, but feeling as though you’re constantly grounded can make you feel discouraged from even trying. If something has been holding you down, it’s time to set yourself free! The world is your oyster, but only if you’re willing to reach for the pearl at its center.

When Jupiter retrogrades back into Pisces on October 28, it will show you just how far you’ve come over the course of the past year. You may even revisit some of the places you visited and the people you interacted with at the beginning of your journey. Looking back on all your progress will show you that you’re well worth celebrating, especially if you’re willing to share the love with others. Embrace your newfound confidence, because it’s infectious.

As the week comes to an end, you may notice that chaos and conflict is increasing on the home front. When Mars stations retrograde in your fourth house of family and domestic concerns on October 30, it will shine a light on secret resentments and hidden flaws that require your attention. They say that you make your bed and you lie in it, which is why you’re ready to remove what’s been making it feel so uncomfortable.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For October 2022