Viral Video of Campers' Tents Hanging Off a Mountain Has Us Saying 'No Way'

By Kathleen Joyce
 3 days ago

We don't understand how people can do this and relax.

There are some hardcore thrill-seekers out there, and serious mountain climbers are often among them! In some ways, we can see the appeal of climbing a mountain- the beauty of the scenery, the pride in your accomplishment when you reach the summit, etc. But some aspects of mountain climbing have us saying "No freakin' way!"

The camping enthusiast TikTok account @campingfirepit shared a video of how some mountain climbers camped overnight on their climb. Their solution? Oh, you know- just hang the tents over the side of the mountain.

...no thanks. We're good.

"Why?" asked @tabassus21. We think that pretty much sums it up.

Alright, no, we get why - if you're on a multi-day climb, you've got to rest somehow. But the logistics of doing this, and the knowledge that you're dangling over a thousand-foot fall to your death in your sleep... no way. Guess mountain climbing isn't for us. We're satisfied pitching our tents on stable ground!

This video went viral, gathering over 23 million views- and most viewers were as shocked as we were. "Imagine having one of those dreams where you are falling, only to wake up and you are falling," remarked @mabattack- let's not imagine that and say we did. "That's a no from me, and a yes from my nightmares," @funder.games quipped.

Others had logistical questions. "Where is the toilet?" wondered @jurij811. "That's why bottom climbers have umbrellas," @quakeru quipped back. LOL! But yeah, that is the answer- you do your business out of the zipper of the tent. Where else would it go? "What if one starts sleepwaking??" considered @malibruno. Hey, if you're a cliffside camper who sleepwalks, good luck!

Here's the big question, though: could you ever see yourself doing this? "Only if I had a week left to live," said @mizrahi528hz. "Going to have to say I’m busy this week, can’t make it," @instinctdanger excused themselves. "I will go, but then the whole time inside I'll be thinking why I did this???" commented one user, who is clearly still braver than we are.

You know what? It takes all types to make a world, and we hope those who want to attempt this get their opportunity someday- with extensive training and preparation, of course. We'll be cheering them on from the safety of solid ground!

