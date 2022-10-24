Read full article on original website
Related
Trump says Twitter 'in sane hands,' makes no pledge to rejoin
Former US president Donald Trump on Friday hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, but declined to commit to rejoining the platform. "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said on his own Truth Social platform.
News 8 KFMB
Elon Musk carries sink into Twitter HQ ahead of deadline to buy the company
SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk, the billionaire poised to acquire Twitter later this week, strolled into the company’s headquarters Wednesday carrying a porcelain sink and tweeting “Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!”. Musk’s $44 billion deal to take Twitter private faces a Friday deadline, although...
"You Might Think It's Just Adult Stuff, But The Kids Notice": People Who Grew Up In Mixed Race Families Are Sharing What They Wish Others Understood
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Comments / 0